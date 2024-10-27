U.S. Urges Iran to Avoid Retaliation Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

As tensions escalate in the Middle East following Israel's recent airstrikes on Iranian military targets, the United States has urged Tehran to refrain from potential retaliation.

As tensions escalate in the Middle East following Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iranian military targets, the United States has urged Tehran to refrain from potential retaliation. The Pentagon has indicated that these strikes are intended to signify an end to hostilities between the two nations.

U.S. Defense Secretary’s Warning

“Iran should not make the mistake of responding to Israel’s strikes, which should mark the end of this exchange,” stated U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Biden Hopes for De-escalation

President Joe Biden expressed hopes that the Israeli strikes will bring an end to a prolonged cycle of escalation. “I hope this is the end,” he told reporters, signaling a desire for reduced tensions in the region. In contrast, Iran’s leadership has portrayed the strikes as a minor issue, emphasizing its commitment to regional peace and security.

Israeli Perspective on Target Selection

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the strikes, asserting that targets were chosen based on Israel’s national interests rather than American pressure. His office stated, “This is how it was, and this is how it will be,” responding to reports that Israel had avoided hitting Iranian oil and gas facilities due to U.S. influence.

Impact of Israeli Airstrikes

Satellite imagery has revealed damage to facilities used by Iran for mixing missile fuel. A former UN weapons inspector noted that airstrikes targeted the Parchin military complex near Tehran, which could hinder Iran’s missile production capabilities.

Iran’s Response and Statements

Following the airstrikes, Iran conducted high-level meetings to strategize its response. Although Iranian officials downplayed the impact, claiming damage was “very minimal,” they acknowledged that Revolutionary Guards bases were also affected. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned, “These brave people are standing fearlessly in defense of their land and will respond to any stupidity with tact and intelligence.”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized Iran’s commitment to defend its interests without limits.

Safety Measures in Israel

The Israeli military has relaxed some safety measures for residents in northern Israel, indicating a belief that an immediate large-scale attack from Iran or its proxies is unlikely.

Hezbollah’s Warning

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, issued a warning to residents of Israeli settlements, advising them to evacuate as these areas have become legitimate targets.

Accusations of U.S. Complicity

Iran’s mission to the United Nations claimed that Israeli warplanes executed the strikes via Iraqi airspace, accusing the U.S. of complicity. “Iraqi airspace is under the occupation, command and control of the U.S. military. Conclusion: The U.S. complicity in this crime is certain,” the Iranian UN mission tweeted.

Presidential Candidates Comment

In the U.S., presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump briefly addressed the situation during their campaigns. Trump remarked, “Israel is attacking — we’ve got a war going on and she’s out partying,” while Harris called for “de-escalation and not an escalation of activities in that region.”

Continuing Conflict in Gaza

Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its strikes in northern Gaza, resulting in at least 30 fatalities in recent attacks. The Israeli forces have withdrawn from a hospital complex they stormed a day prior. The humanitarian toll in Lebanon has also been severe, with the Health Ministry reporting at least 2,600 deaths and 12,200 injuries over the past year. In Gaza, local health authorities report that Israeli offensives have resulted in over 42,000 Palestinian deaths.

(Includes inputs from online sources.)

ALSO READ: Japan’s General Elections: Is Ishiba Ready for the Litmus Test?