UAE Central Bank Slashes Rate To 3.90%, Lowest Since 2022, Cheaper Loans And Mortgage Relief Ahead

In a major policy change, the CBUAE has slashed its primary interest rate by 25 basis points from 4.15% to 3.90% on the Base Rate for Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF). This cuts the Base Rate by 25 basis points down to the level of some of the lowest interest rates since 2022.

This immediate announcement is the second cut in the current year and is generally in line with a monetary policy decision by the US Federal Reserve, which the CBUAE closely mirrors with regard to US dollar peg for the UAE Dirham.

This monetary policy relaxation sends a very clear signal to boost domestic economic activity and comes as a great relief to borrowers all across the Emirates, promising tangible financial uplift for consumers and businesses alike.

Lowering Loan Burden: Mortgages and Personal Finance

This final rate cut immediately translates into cheap borrowing costs for the consumer. With the Base Rate as the foundation for the lending rates of commercial banks, its reduction puts indirect pressure on banks to lower their interest costs on consumer credit products.

Thus far, owners of variable-rate mortgages will be the ones to gain from this initial cut, with lowered monthly repayments adding extra disposable income in their hands.

Simultaneously, for prospective homebuyers, lower financing costs would render the real estate market somewhat more approachable, with some being able to afford higher amounts of loans.

Furthermore, the comfort with which this move is likely to reduce the burden of persons under personal loans, car loans, etc., will only sweeten the deal for consumers whose outstanding credit card dues are linked to the benchmark interest rate.

Economic Stimulus: Real Estate and Business Growth

Besides providing immediate relief to consumers, the reduction in rates serves as a strategic economic stimulus. Making credit more affordable will boost investment and provide essential support to primary sectors such as real estate and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), according to the CBUAE.

Developers would benefit from cheaper capital directed at new projects while demand would be stoked further by lower rates on mortgages, particularly in the mid-market segment.

Strengthening the non-oil economy of the UAE, facilitating business growth, and providing an environment of sound and constant growth against the backdrop of external changes may require much in terms of heightened affordability, as well as more readily available appropriate capital sources.

Also Read: US Senate Ends Trump-Era Tariffs On Brazil, Sparking Fresh Debate Over America’s Global Trade Strategy