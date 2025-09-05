LIVE TV
UAE Embassy hosts Al Mawlid Al Nabawi event in premises

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:17:17 IST

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Abdulnasser Alshaali, PhD, the UAE Ambassador to India, hosted a special gathering at the UAE Embassy in Delhi on Friday to commemorate the birth of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), as per a statement by the embassy.

The occasion brought together a diverse group of politicians, diplomats, business leaders, and religious leaders to honour the values of peace, tolerance, and compassion.

“Today, as we celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, we are reminded of the universal values of peace, kindness, and empathy that he embodied,” Ambassador Alshaali stated. “This gathering underscored the deep-rooted friendship between the UAE and India and our joint commitment to cultivating a world where people of all faiths can live and thrive in harmony.”

The Al Mawlid Al Nabawi event served as a poignant reminder of the enduring friendship between the UAE and India, highlighting both nations’ commitment to dialogue, respect, and peaceful coexistence among diverse communities.

Meanwhile, on Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his wishes on Milad-un-Nabi.

In a post on X, he said, “Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. May the festival bring peace, happiness and spirit of service to humanity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished on the occasion.

In a post on X, he said, “Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak!”

President Droupadi Murmu also wished on the occasion.

“On the sacred occasion of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) ‘s birth anniversary, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered the message of unity and service to humanity. On this blessed occasion, we should resolve to move forward with the spirit of brotherhood, drawing inspiration from his teachings,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X. (ANI)

