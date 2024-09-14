UK Announces New ETA Scheme for Non-Visa Visitors Starting 2025; Here’s All You Need To Know

The UK government has introduced significant changes to its border entry rules, requiring most non-visa visitors to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) starting next year. The new system, similar to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) used in the United States, will apply to a broad range of travellers entering or transiting the UK.

Government’s Announcement on ETA Requirements

The Home Office outlined the new requirements earlier this week, stating that from April 2, 2025, all visitors who do not need a visa to travel to Britain will require an ETA. In an official statement, the Home Office said, “Everyone wishing to travel to the UK — except British and Irish citizens — will need permission to travel in advance of coming here. This can be either through an ETA or an eVisa.”

This new scheme marks a significant change from the current system, which allows many travellers to enter the UK using just their passports.

What Is the ETA?

The ETA is a digital travel permit linked directly to the traveller’s passport. It is intended for individuals who enter or transit through the UK without requiring a visa or legal residency. According to the government, the ETA will cost £10 and will allow multiple trips to the UK for up to six months at a time over a two-year period, or until the passport expires — whichever comes first.

Eligibility for the ETA is based on nationality, and travellers will be able to apply through the UK ETA app. The scheme is designed to make border entry more streamlined while ensuring security.

Which Nationalities Are Impacted?

The introduction of the ETA began in November 2022 when it was rolled out for Qatari nationals under the Conservative government. Since then, the scheme has expanded to include citizens from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. All visitors from these countries, including children and infants, must now secure an ETA before travelling to the UK.

This week, the UK government announced further expansion. “All nationalities except Europeans can apply for an ETA from November 27 this year. They will need one to travel to Britain from January 8 next year,” Interior Minister Yvette Cooper revealed on Tuesday.

From April 2, 2025, eligible European nationals will also need to apply for an ETA. Applications for Europeans will open on March 5, 2025, making the requirement mandatory for all European travellers entering or transiting the UK.

Exceptions to the ETA Requirement

Not everyone travelling to the UK will need an ETA. British and Irish passport holders, as well as those holding passports for British overseas territories, are exempt from the requirement. Additionally, travellers with visas and individuals with permission to live, work, or study in the UK, including those settled under the EU Settlement Scheme, will not need an ETA.

What Travelers Can and Cannot Do with an ETA

An ETA permits travel to the UK for a variety of short-term purposes. Visitors can stay for up to six months for tourism, family visits, business, or short-term study. However, there are restrictions. Travellers cannot use an ETA to get married, claim benefits, or live in the UK through frequent visits. Additionally, they cannot take up work as a self-employed person during their stay.

Global Context: Similar Systems in Other Countries

The UK’s ETA system is not unique. The Home Office emphasized that the scheme aligns with similar border security measures employed by other countries, including the US and Australia. It also closely mirrors the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) set to launch next year for visa-exempt travellers to 30 European countries, including France and Germany.

The UK’s Push for Border Digitization and Post-Brexit Controls

The introduction of the ETA is part of the UK government’s broader strategy to digitise its border and immigration systems. According to the Home Office, the ETA will allow “more robust security checks” before individuals begin their journey to the UK, preventing “abuse of our immigration system.”

The move to require ETAs for European nationals stems partly from Brexit, which ended the freedom of movement between the UK and EU countries. By implementing the ETA, the UK is tightening its immigration controls while maintaining manageable entry procedures for short-term visitors.

Reaction to the ETA Scheme

The introduction of the ETA has not been without controversy. Heathrow Airport has attributed a 90,000 drop in transfer passengers on certain routes to the implementation of the scheme. The airport has described the new system as “devastating for our hub competitiveness” and is calling on the government to review the inclusion of air transit passengers in the ETA requirements.

As the UK moves towards full implementation of the scheme in 2025, further reviews and adjustments may be necessary to ensure smooth transitions for travellers and maintain the country’s global travel hub status.

For now, all eligible travellers planning a visit to the UK are advised to stay informed about the ETA requirements and ensure they secure the necessary permissions well in advance of their travel dates.

