‘We’ll Fight China Together’: UK Defence Secretary Declares Support Against Beijing Threat Over Taiwan

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has signaled Britain’s readiness to fight China alongside allies like Australia if tensions over Taiwan spiral into conflict. His statement came amid growing Chinese military activity around Taiwan. Healey later clarified that Britain still supports peaceful diplomatic resolutions in the Indo-Pacific.

UK ready to back Taiwan militarily with allies like Australia if conflict erupts with China, says Defence Secretary Healey. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 28, 2025 12:18:57 IST

 British Defence Secretary John Healey has said the UK is ready to fight China alongside allies like Australia if tensions over Taiwan escalate into conflict, Russia Today reported citing a UK-based media group.

UK, Australia Will Fight China Together: John Healey

“If we have to fight, as we have done in the past, Australia and the UK are nations that will fight together,” Healey said, when asked whether Britain would help Taiwan prepare for a possible confrontation with China.

However, he later clarified that he was speaking in “general terms,” adding that Britain still prefers disputes in the Indo-Pacific to be resolved “peacefully” and “diplomatically, ” as per RT.

Chinese Military Activity in Taiwan

His comments come amid rising global concerns over Chinese military activity around Taiwan and the growing Western focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence (MND) on Monday detected four sorties of PLA aircraft and detected 10 PLAN vessels operating around its territory. In a post on X, the MND stated that four out of four sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

“4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” MND stated.

Tensions Between Taiwan and China

Earlier on Sunday, the Taiwanese MND detected four sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around its territory.
The MND stated that four out of four sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern Air Defence

Identification Zone (ADIZ).”4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.

4 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” MND stated in a post on X.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

China Says Taiwan Is Part Of Its Territory

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the “One China” principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute’s roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China. Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

(With inputs from ANI)

