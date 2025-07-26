“American-Born Babies Are American”: Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship

A federal judge on Friday halted President Donald Trump’s intent to end birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to undocumented or temporary immigrant parents, terming the move “unconstitutional” and “legally illogical.”

US Judge Sorokin’s Version of Birthright Citizenship

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin, presiding in Boston, ruled that the executive action violated the 14th Amendment and lacked legal coherence. His decision marks the third time a federal court has blocked the order, reaffirming a nationwide injunction that preserves automatic citizenship for U.S.-born children.

As per India Today, Sorokin stated, “The President cannot change that legal rule with the stroke of a pen,” adding, “Trump and his administration are entitled to pursue their interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment, but for purposes of this lawsuit at this juncture, the Executive Order is unconstitutional.”

“A patchwork approach to the birthright order would not protect the states,” Sorokin explained. Criticising the administration, he further said, “The defendants’ position in this regard defies both law and logic.”

The lawsuit was brought by a coalition of states led by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, who celebrated the ruling as a win for constitutional protections.

“American-born babies are American, just as they have been at every other time in our Nation’s history,” Platkin said in a statement. “I’m thrilled the district court again barred President Trump’s flagrantly unconstitutional birthright citizenship order from taking effect anywhere,” he added.

