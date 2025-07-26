Home > World > “American-Born Babies Are American”: Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship

“American-Born Babies Are American”: Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship

The lawsuit was brought by a coalition of states led by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, who celebrated the ruling as a win for constitutional protections. “American-born babies are American, just as they have been at every other time in our Nation’s history,” Platkin said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 26, 2025 13:04:46 IST

A federal judge on Friday halted President Donald Trump’s intent to end birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to undocumented or temporary immigrant parents, terming the move “unconstitutional” and “legally illogical.”

US Judge Sorokin’s Version of Birthright Citizenship

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin, presiding in Boston, ruled that the executive action violated the 14th Amendment and lacked legal coherence. His decision marks the third time a federal court has blocked the order, reaffirming a nationwide injunction that preserves automatic citizenship for U.S.-born children.

As per India Today, Sorokin stated, “The President cannot change that legal rule with the stroke of a pen,” adding, “Trump and his administration are entitled to pursue their interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment, but for purposes of this lawsuit at this juncture, the Executive Order is unconstitutional.”

“A patchwork approach to the birthright order would not protect the states,” Sorokin explained. Criticising the administration, he further said, “The defendants’ position in this regard defies both law and logic.”

The lawsuit was brought by a coalition of states led by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, who celebrated the ruling as a win for constitutional protections.

“American-born babies are American, just as they have been at every other time in our Nation’s history,” Platkin said in a statement. “I’m thrilled the district court again barred President Trump’s flagrantly unconstitutional birthright citizenship order from taking effect anywhere,” he added.

ALSO READ:  Donald Trump Responds To Claims His Name Appeared In Epstein Files: ‘Never…..’

RELATED News

Indian Embassy Releases Emergency Helplines As Thailand-Cambodia Conflict Escalates
Sanseito Party: Rise of Far-Right Reshapes Japan’s Political Landscape
Cambodia Demands Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire With Thailand
‘Not Falling For This Con Job’: Donald Trump Calls Epstein File Scrutiny A ‘Democrat Scam’
Ghislaine Maxwell Granted Proffer Immunity, Questioned For Two Days In Epstein Case

LATEST NEWS

Ebere Eze Shines, Daniel Muñoz Scores as Palace Cruise to 3-0 Win Over Crawley
Daniil Medvedev’s Tempers Flare Amid Early Exit
“American-Born Babies Are American”: Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship
Two Andhra Pradesh DSPs Killed in Tragic Road Crash at Yadadri
‘Fantastic Four’ Collected Rs 5 Crore As ‘Saiyaara’ Extends Its Box Office Collection
Which Home Loan Is Right For You? Avoid Hidden Charges By Reading The Fine Print
IGNOU Appoints Prof Uma Kanjilal as first Woman Vice‑Chancellor
Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 15,000 Pension Hike For Journalists In Bihar, Says ‘Khayal Rakh Rahe’
Why did Kashish Mittal leave IAS and Microsoft to follow Classical Music?
Family, Fortune And Feud: Who Inherits The Wheel At Sona Comstar? Death Of Sanjay Kapur Brings Family Drama On Screen
“American-Born Babies Are American”: Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“American-Born Babies Are American”: Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“American-Born Babies Are American”: Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship
“American-Born Babies Are American”: Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship
“American-Born Babies Are American”: Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship
“American-Born Babies Are American”: Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?