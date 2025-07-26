Home > World > Donald Trump Responds To Claims His Name Appeared In Epstein Files: ‘Never…..’

US President Donald Trump, currently visiting Scotland, denied on Friday that he was ever informed his name appeared in the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files. “No, I was never – never briefed, no,” Trump told reporters, rejecting claims that Attorney General Pam Bondi had notified him in May. The denial comes amid renewed scrutiny of Trump's past ties to Epstein, whose 2019 jailhouse death remains a subject of widespread speculation.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 26, 2025 03:59:19 IST

US President Donald Trump who is visiting Scotland, on Friday said that he had ever been told his name was in the infamous Epstein files which relate POTUS to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who died by suicide in 2019.

“No, I was never – never briefed, no,” Trump said in response to reporters’ questions in Scotland.

Why is Donald Trump Mired in Epstein Controversy?

Trump was reacting ato question asked after a report by the Wall Street Journal claimed the attorney general Pam Bondi had  informed POTUS in May that his name showed up multiple times in Epstein files.

Trump has repeatedly distanced himself from Epstein and denied knowledge of his crimes, saying he ended their relationship long ago. However, the Epstein case continues to raise questions that overshadow Trump’s political and administrative record.

Epstein Case Continues to be in Focus as Ghislaine Maxwell Faces DOJ

Epstein died in 2019 in a New York jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Officials ruled his death a suicide, but the case remains a source of intense public interest and conspiracy theories due to his connections with high-profile figures, including presidents, royals, and billionaires such as Trump.

In other news, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and longtime associate, on Fridaym concluded one and a half days of interviews with the U.S. Department of Justice.

“She answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability,” said Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida, where Maxwell was questioned by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question, so we’re very proud of her,” he added.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence at a low-security federal prison in Tallahassee. She was convicted three years ago for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Will Donald Trump Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell? POTUS Answers

When asked if Trump might consider pardoning Maxwell, the former president avoided a direct answer, instead shifting attention to his administration’s achievements. Markus acknowledged that a pardon could be possible.

“Listen, the president this morning said he had the power to do so. We hope he exercises that power in the right and just way,” Markus said.

He clarified that he did not request any concessions or offer anything in return for Maxwell’s cooperation.

“The deputy attorney general is seeking the truth,” Markus said. “He asked every possible question, and he was doing an amazing job.”

