Another Twist Unfolding? Lawyer Claims Donald Trump Sent Letter To Jefferey Epstein

A famous lawyer, acting as a counsel for several victims of Jefferey Epstein, has reportedly asked the Congress of a book related to the deceased financier.

Reports say that the book was made for Epstein’s 50th birthday and contains a letter from US President Donald Trump.

The lawyer is Brad Edwards and stated that his clients formed the real book which includes every information linked to Epstein, media reports said.

Edwards noted that to put an end to the mystery surrounding Epstein and his crimes, the book should be released.

Counsel Urges Congress to Unveil the Book

This will reveal every crime he committed and the names of the persons he was in association with, he said as per media reports.

A US media house claimed that in 2003, Trump wrote a letter to Epstein on his birthday which also had notes from several people in touch with Epstein.

However, Trump had rejected this claim and said he will file a USD 10 billion defamation lawsuit against the media house.

But the media firm stated that whatever they reported was true and are ready to face any challenges in the court.

In response, one of the lawyers defending in Epstein’s case said they are unsure about any such book or if Trump wrote a letter to Epstein.

Edwards stated that presenting the content of the book in public would help to safeguard victims from more mental strain.

Will Donald Trump Sue the Media House?

The “book exists” and it shouldn’t “stay a mystery,” he was quoted as saying by the local media reports.

No comments were made by the White House and the Justice Department in relation to this.

Various reports have confirmed that Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were closely associated for almost 15 years.

The two reportedly stopped communication after an altercation over a real estate deal.

Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he was unaware of crimes committed by Epstein.

But reports claim he travelled with Epstein inside the latter’s private plane.

Epstein had committed suicide in 2019 after being convicted of sexual crimes.

