Bill Clinton Among Nearly 50 Celebrities Who Sent Birthday Notes to Jeffrey Epstein: Report

Former President Bill Clinton was the "biggest name" in Jeffrey Epstein's birthday album, sending a warm note, a report claimed. The album reportedly included nearly 50 letters by public figures like Trump, Leon Black, Vera Wang, Alan Dershowitz, and Peter Mandelson, with many previously unreported.

Bill Clinton was the top signer in Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th‑birthday album, alongside letters from Trump and other high-profile figures, a report has claimed. (Photo: X/@BillClinton)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 25, 2025 09:32:46 IST

Former US President Bill Clinton reportedly sent the most prominent letter to disgraced American financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the occasion of his 50th birthday in 2003 found in a professionally bound album full of messages from nearly 50 notable individuals, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal.

Clinton Tops the Guest List

Clinton’s note, the report said, stood out as “the biggest name in the album.”

From Trump to Fashion Icons: Who Else Wrote Letters to Jeffrey Epstein?

Earlier reports showed President Donald Trump had penned a suggestive, “bawdy” message included in the same album. According to WSJ, other personalities who contributed letters include:

  • Billionaire investor Leon Black
  • Fashion designer Vera Wang
  • Billionaire media mogul Mortimer Zuckerman
  • Victoria’s Secret founder Les Wexner
  • Attorney Alan Dershowitz
  • Model scout Jean‑Luc Brunel
  • Microsoft executive Nathan Myhrvold
  • UK Labour politician Peter Mandelson

Epstein’s ex-colleagues from Bear Stearns Alan “Ace” Greenberg and James “Jimmy” Cayne also appear, the report said.

Inside the Bound Book

The Journal described the collection as “professionally bound … multiple volumes and included a table of contents,” The Guardian reported. The volume reportedly categorised contributors into sections such as “Friends.”

“It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long… to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends,” Clinton’s message read, per The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Clinton’s representative reiterated that the former president had cut ties with Epstein more than a decade before his arrest and claimed he was unaware of Epstein’s crimes.

From poignant to provocative, other entries reportedly ranged in tone dramatically:

* Black submitted a poem referencing fish and romance.
* Wexner included a line drawing of what appeared to be a woman’s breasts, the report said.
* Wang suggested Epstein could star on The Bachelor.
* Myhrvold’s note teased photos from Africa featuring explicit animal behaviour, with “a monkey screaming, lions and zebras mating…”

In Context: Donald Trump’s Reported Messages to Jeffrey Epstein

According to a New York Times report, an inscription in Epstein’s copy of Trump: The Art of the Comeback, stated, “To Jeff — You are the greatest!” — signed “Donald,” October 1997.

They also unearthed a photo showing Trump, Epstein and James Brown together, likely in Atlantic City, where Trump owned casinos at the time.

ALSO READ: US Congress Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell: What This Means For Donald Trump Caught In Epstein Controversy

