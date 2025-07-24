US Congress Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell: What This Means For Donald Trump Caught In Epstein Controversy

The US House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell as the Trump administration faces heightened criticism over its management othe Epstein case.

Ghislaine Maxwel Likely To Testify On August 11 As Congrees Issues Subpoena

Maxwell wa a close associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and has been directed to appear to testify in a deposition next month.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping Epstein recruit and then abuse underage girls. She is likely to testify on August 11 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida.

Also Read: Judge Shuts Down Trump Admin’s Bid to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts: What To Know

“The facts and circumstances surrounding both your and Mr. Epstein’s cases have received immense public interest and scrutiny,” wrote Rep. James Comer, Republican of Kentucky and chairman of the House Oversight Committee, in a letter to Maxwell.

🚨 I have issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition to occur at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on August 11, 2025. The Department of Justice is cooperating and will help facilitate the deposition at the prison. pic.twitter.com/N0J6Gul37g — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 23, 2025

Comer said that Maxwell’s testimony will help in introducing legeslative reforms around sex trafficking.

Justice Department Also Plans to Speak With Ghislaine Maxwel

Alongside the congressional inquiry, the Justice Department is reportedly arranging a meeting to speak with Maxwell. The department recently asked federal courts to unseal grand jury materials related to both Epstein and Maxwell.

Earlier this month, the DOJ stated it had found no evidence of a so-called “client list” in the Epstein case and announced that no further files would be released, citing privacy concerns for victims. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from supporters of former President Donald Trump, many of whom have long demanded full disclosure in the case.

Speaker Mike Johnson Questions Ghislaine Maxwell’s Reliability As Epstein Case Witness

House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana has expressed skepticism about Maxwell’s reliability as a witness to Epstein case.

“If they see fit to bring in Ghislaine Maxwell for testimony, that’s fine,” Johnson said. “I will note the obvious concern… Could she be counted on to tell the truth? Is she a credible witness? I mean, this is a person who’s been sentenced to many, many years in prison for terrible, unspeakable, conspiratorial acts and acts against innocent young people.”

A subpoena is a legal order that directs a person to appear in court for a testimony at a deposition, or produce documents or evidence. It is commonly used during the early discovery phase of legal proceedings with an aim to collect information from witnesses or third parties.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of late British media tycoon Robert Maxwell. He was the Member of Parliament and owner of the Daily Mirror and Macmillan Publishing. and died in 1991, after he fell from his yacht in an incident. After his fathers deathm Ghislaine moved to the US, where she became closely associated with Epstein.

Ghislaine initially dated Epstein, and later worked for him, taking on roles such as managing his residences and hiring staff. She was convicted in 2021 for her involvement in grooming and recruiting minors for Epstein and is currently in prison serving a sentence.

DOJ’s Renewed Interst In Ghislaine Maxwell

The Justice Department’s renewed interest in Maxwell coincides with growing public pressure, particularly from Trump allies who allege a cover-up to protect influential figures tied to Epstein.

Last week, the department requested that transcripts of the grand jury proceedings leading to Epstein and Maxwell’s indictments be made public. While DOJ officials said no further indictments were anticipated, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated on social media that federal authorities are open to hearing from Maxwell if she has information implicating others.

“If Ghislaine Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Blanche said, adding that a meeting with Maxwell is expected in the coming days.

Also Read: Will Ghislaine Maxwell Testify? Why Her Testimony Could Be Key To Uncovering Epstein’s Secrets