LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index
Home > Explainer > US Congress Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell: What This Means For Donald Trump Caught In Epstein Controversy

US Congress Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell: What This Means For Donald Trump Caught In Epstein Controversy

The US House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell to testify in its investigation into the Epstein case. Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for aiding Jeffrey Epstein in abusing underage girls, is likely to testify on August 11. The move comes amid growing pressure on the Trump-era Justice Department over its handling of the Epstein investigation.

House panel subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell to testify on Epstein case as scrutiny grows over Trump-era DOJ handling. Photo/X.
House panel subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell to testify on Epstein case as scrutiny grows over Trump-era DOJ handling. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 24, 2025 02:32:55 IST

The US House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell as the Trump administration faces heightened criticism over its management othe Epstein case.

Ghislaine Maxwel Likely To Testify On August 11 As Congrees Issues Subpoena

Maxwell wa a close associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and has been directed to appear to testify in a deposition next month.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping Epstein recruit and then abuse underage girls. She is likely to testify on August 11 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida.

Also Read: Judge Shuts Down Trump Admin’s Bid to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts: What To Know

“The facts and circumstances surrounding both your and Mr. Epstein’s cases have received immense public interest and scrutiny,” wrote Rep. James Comer, Republican of Kentucky and chairman of the House Oversight Committee, in a letter to Maxwell.

Comer said that Maxwell’s testimony will help in introducing legeslative reforms around sex trafficking. 

Justice Department Also Plans to Speak With Ghislaine Maxwel 

Alongside the congressional inquiry, the Justice Department is reportedly arranging a meeting to speak with Maxwell. The department recently asked federal courts to unseal grand jury materials related to both Epstein and Maxwell.

Earlier this month, the DOJ stated it had found no evidence of a so-called “client list” in the Epstein case and announced that no further files would be released, citing privacy concerns for victims. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from supporters of former President Donald Trump, many of whom have long demanded full disclosure in the case.

Speaker Mike Johnson Questions  Ghislaine Maxwell’s Reliability As Epstein Case Witness

House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana has expressed skepticism about Maxwell’s reliability as a witness to Epstein case.

“If they see fit to bring in Ghislaine Maxwell for testimony, that’s fine,” Johnson said. “I will note the obvious concern… Could she be counted on to tell the truth? Is she a credible witness? I mean, this is a person who’s been sentenced to many, many years in prison for terrible, unspeakable, conspiratorial acts and acts against innocent young people.”

A subpoena is a legal order that directs a  person to appear in court for a testimony at a deposition, or produce documents or evidence. It is commonly used during the early discovery phase of legal proceedings with an aim to collect information from witnesses or third parties.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of late British media tycoon Robert Maxwell. He was the Member of Parliament and owner of the Daily Mirror and Macmillan Publishing. and died in 1991, after he fell from his yacht in an incident. After his fathers deathm Ghislaine moved to the US, where she became closely associated with Epstein.

Ghislaine initially dated Epstein, and later worked for him, taking on roles such as managing his residences and hiring staff. She was convicted in 2021 for her involvement in grooming and recruiting minors for Epstein and is currently in prison serving a sentence.

DOJ’s Renewed Interst In Ghislaine Maxwell 

The Justice Department’s renewed interest in Maxwell coincides with growing public pressure, particularly from Trump allies who allege a cover-up to protect influential figures tied to Epstein.

Last week, the department requested that transcripts of the grand jury proceedings leading to Epstein and Maxwell’s indictments be made public. While DOJ officials said no further indictments were anticipated, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated on social media that federal authorities are open to hearing from Maxwell if she has information implicating others.

“If Ghislaine Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Blanche said, adding that a meeting with Maxwell is expected in the coming days.

Also Read: Will Ghislaine Maxwell Testify? Why Her Testimony Could Be Key To Uncovering Epstein’s Secrets

Tags: Epstein caseEpstein filesGhislaine Maxwell

RELATED News

PM Modi Arrives In UK To Meet PM Keir Starmer, King Charles III: What Is On Agenda?
Historic: International Court of Justice Calls Climate Change ‘An Urgent Threat’
Did Obama Orchestrate A Russia Collusion Hoax? Karoline Leavitt And Tulsi Gabbard Reveal Details At Press Conference
Judge Shuts Down Trump Admin’s Bid to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts: What To Know
Israel Hamas War: Doctors And Medical Staff Becoming Weak Due To Hunger

More News

Divya Deshmukh Makes History: 19-Year-Old Storms Into FIDE Women’s World Cup Final
Miami Dolphins’ Bayron Matos in Stable Condition After Being Airlifted To Hospital Following Training Camp Injury
US Congress Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell: What This Means For Donald Trump Caught In Epstein Controversy
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Dance Lands LeBron James in Hot Water – YesJulz Fires Back ‘Leave Me Out’
“Recovery To The Tune Of Rs 338 Crore Has Been Made..” : Minister Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary
Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn’t Return To Bat In 4th Test vs England?
Roman Reigns Asks Jey Uso To Be His Teammate At SummerSlam, What Happens Next?
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 Declared At karresults.nic.in: Here’s How To Download Your Marksheet
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Victim’s Sister To Support SIT Probe On This Condition
Who is Andrea Preti? Meet Venus Williams’ Fiance, The Italian Actor and Director
US Congress Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell: What This Means For Donald Trump Caught In Epstein Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Congress Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell: What This Means For Donald Trump Caught In Epstein Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Congress Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell: What This Means For Donald Trump Caught In Epstein Controversy
US Congress Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell: What This Means For Donald Trump Caught In Epstein Controversy
US Congress Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell: What This Means For Donald Trump Caught In Epstein Controversy
US Congress Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell: What This Means For Donald Trump Caught In Epstein Controversy

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?