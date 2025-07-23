Will Ghislaine Maxwell Testify? Why Her Testimony Could Be Key To Uncovering Epstein’s Secrets

The US House Oversight Committee is preparing to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell to testify about her role in the Jeffrey Epstein case, according to reports from The Guardian. The push for Maxwell’s testimony comes from Republican Congressman Tim Burchett, who introduced a motion compelling her appearance before the committee.

Where Is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Burchett spoke about the urgency of the matter, stating on social media platform X, “we’ve just got to get to the bottom of this thing, folks. It’s four years and we don’t need to tolerate this stuff any more.” He explained that his motion directs James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, to authorize and issue the subpoena.

Burchett added, “Comer was down with it. I believe he’s going to issue the subpoena. He’s a stand-up guy.” He acknowledged he expects backlash for his stance but affirmed his conviction: “I know I would receive blow back, and folks up here are going to be mad at me, but ultimately and with all sincerity, I’m gonna answer my creator on this issue.”

Maxwell is currently serving her 20-year sentence at a low-security federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida. Her legal team has appealed to the US Supreme Court after a lower court upheld her convictions last fall.

Ghislaine Maxwell Holds Key Information About Jeffrey Epstein

In a conversation with Axios, Burchett confirmed he had not consulted President Donald Trump before seeking the subpoena but mentioned he had previously urged Comer to make Maxwell testify.

“She’s the last one standing,” Burchett said of Maxwell. “There’s nobody else alive that can tell us anything.” He believes Maxwell holds key information: “She could tell us the operation, how it went down, who were the supporters of it … ultimately I’d like to see justice.”

A spokesperson for the GOP-led House Oversight Committee also told the New York Post that the committee will “seek to subpoena” Maxwell “as expeditiously as possible.” Since Maxwell is currently in federal prison, the committee plans to coordinate with the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons to schedule her deposition.

Justice Department To Meet Ghislaine Maxwell

This announcement coincides with the Justice Department’s recent disclosure that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will travel to Florida to meet with Maxwell. Meanwhile, last week, Donald Trump requested Attorney General Pam Bondi to petition a court to release all relevant grand jury testimony related to the Epstein case.

Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, confirmed on social media that “we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully.”

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of the late British billionaire Robert Maxwell, a former member of Parliament and media mogul whose publishing empire included the Daily Mirror and Macmillan publishers. During college, she became close to Britain’s Prince Andrew, who later invited her to royal residences, including Windsor Castle.

The Maxwell family faced turmoil after Robert Maxwell’s death in 1991, when he was found dead after falling from his yacht. Investigations revealed he had embezzled large sums from his companies’ pension funds.

Soon after her father’s death, Maxwell was seen at a memorial alongside Jeffrey Epstein, an American money manager. Maxwell later dated Epstein and became his employee, managing tasks such as hiring staff for his six residences.

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Any Role In Epstein Case?

One of Maxwell’s responsibilities was hiring young people to provide massages to Epstein. She stated in a deposition nearly a decade ago, “As far as I’m concerned, everyone who came to his house was an adult professional person.” However, law enforcement and prosecutors revealed many of these masseuses were underage girls who were paid for sexual acts.

Epstein was first arrested in 2006 in Palm Beach, Florida, after several girls, including local high school students, reported abuse. Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and served 13 months in jail.

Maxwell was not charged until 2021. At her trial, four women testified that Maxwell groomed them as teenagers for sexual acts with Epstein, and sometimes participated in the abuse herself. Maxwell’s defense argued the testimonies were inconsistent and influenced by lawyers in civil cases. Ultimately, a jury convicted her of sex trafficking, conspiracy, and transportation of a minor for illegal sexual activity.

Why Is Juctice Department Now Intersted In Ghislaine Maxwell’s Testimony?

The Justice Department’s renewed interest in Maxwell’s testimony comes amid criticism from some supporters of Donald Trump, who suspect a government cover-up to shield Epstein’s wealthy and influential associates.

Last week, the department asked a judge to unseal grand jury transcripts that led to indictments against Epstein and Maxwell. While a memo from the Justice Department stated it found no evidence to charge others linked to Epstein’s abuse, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated on social media that if Maxwell has information about other criminals, “the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.” He expects to meet with Maxwell shortly.

The Question Is Will Ghislaine Maxwell Cooperate?

It remains unclear whether Maxwell will testify beyond what she has already provided. Her lawyer David Oscar Markus said, “Ghislaine will always testify truthfully,” and confirmed ongoing discussions with the government.

Maxwell did not testify at her trial but gave two lengthy depositions years earlier. During those, she denied allegations from an accuser who claimed Epstein trafficked her to powerful men, including Prince Andrew, calling the accuser a liar.

