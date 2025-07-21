US President Donald Trump In Trouble? Name Mentioned Repeatedly In Epstein Files

Donald Trump has been mentioned nine times in the hundreds of pages of Epstein files, local media reports said.

Notably, the numbers are just from the first hundreds of pages that have been revealed to the public in the first “phase” of declassified Epstein files.

Pages unveiled in “phase one” were already in public during Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial or through various civil lawsuits.

Trump’s name finds a mention in the flight logs from Epstein’s files and his contact list, also called the “black book.”

New Report Says Donald Trump And Family Traveled With Epstein In His Private Plane

Interestingly, the data beneath Trump’s name was removed.

Trump’s immediate family members, such as his first wife, Ivana, and daughter, Ivanka, are mentioned in the book.

Also, Trump’s younger brother Robert and his former spouse Blaine are also named in the book.

The US president has repeatedly said that he had a “falling out” with Epstein in the early 2000s due to a real estate issue, reports say.

After Epstein was sent behind bars in 2019, Trump had defended himself and said that he “knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him.”

Donald Trump Claimed He Never Talked To Him After 2004

Trump added that he had a “falling out with him a long time ago” and he had not spoken to him “for 15 years.”

He also stated that he “was not a fan of his.”

The files also revealed that Trump travelled eight times on Epstein’s plane from 1993 to 1997.

In February this year, the FBI and US Attorney General Pam Bondi had brought the phase one files to the public.

Meanwhile, the files reportedly had 341 pages, but 118 of these were duplicates.

The only fresh document in the released file was the names of products that the probing teams collected when they searched Epstein’s properties in New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

While the Justice Department said it may release thousands more pages from the Epstein files, it said earlier this month they found no proof that Epstein had a “client list” or blackmailed powerful people.

The department also stated that no more records from the investigation would be released to the public.



