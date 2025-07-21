LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Live TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Home > World > US President Donald Trump In Trouble? Name Mentioned Repeatedly In Epstein Files

US President Donald Trump In Trouble? Name Mentioned Repeatedly In Epstein Files

Donald Trump is mentioned nine times in the first batch of declassified Epstein files, which includes flight logs and a redacted contact book. His name, along with several family members, appears in both. The DOJ says no client list or blackmail evidence was found, and no further files will be released.

Reports say Trump traveled eight times on Epstein's private plane
Reports say Trump traveled eight times on Epstein's private plane

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 17:05:55 IST

Donald Trump has been mentioned nine times in the hundreds of pages of Epstein files, local media reports said.

Notably, the numbers are just from the first hundreds of pages that have been revealed to the public in the first “phase” of declassified Epstein files.

Pages unveiled in “phase one” were already in public during Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial or through various civil lawsuits.

Trump’s name finds a mention in the flight logs from Epstein’s files and his contact list, also called the “black book.”

New Report Says Donald Trump And Family Traveled With Epstein In His Private Plane

Interestingly, the data beneath Trump’s name was removed.

Trump’s immediate family members, such as his first wife, Ivana, and daughter, Ivanka, are mentioned in the book.

Also, Trump’s younger brother Robert and his former spouse Blaine are also named in the book.

The US president has repeatedly said that he had a “falling out” with Epstein in the early 2000s due to a real estate issue, reports say.

After Epstein was sent behind bars in 2019, Trump had defended himself and said that he “knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him.”

Donald Trump Claimed He Never Talked To Him After 2004

Trump added that he had a “falling out with him a long time ago” and he had not spoken to him “for 15 years.”

He also stated that he “was not a fan of his.”

The files also revealed that Trump travelled eight times on Epstein’s plane from 1993 to 1997.

In February this year, the FBI and US Attorney General Pam Bondi had brought the phase one files to the public.

Meanwhile, the files reportedly had 341 pages, but 118 of these were duplicates.

The only fresh document in the released file was the names of products that the probing teams collected when they searched Epstein’s properties in New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

While the Justice Department said it may release thousands more pages from the Epstein files, it said earlier this month they found no proof that Epstein had a “client list” or blackmailed powerful people. 

The department also stated that no more records from the investigation would be released to the public.

Also Read: Epstein Files: Accuser Makes Shocking Claim About Meeting Donald Trump In Jeffrey Epstein’s Office

Tags: donald trumpEpstein filesus president

More News

Did Tara Sutaria Make It Insta-Official With Veer Pahariya? Actress’ Comment Sparks Buzz
‘Parliament Not Drawing Room Of Brother-Sister Duo’: Dharmendra Pradhan Criticises Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi For Monsoon Session Disruption
Ellen DeGeneres Finally Confirms Moving To UK After Donald Trump’s Re-Election: Not Used To Seeing This Kind Of Beauty
Remembering VS Achuthanandan: Communist Icon, Working Class Leader Who Redefined Kerala’s Left Politics
Asia Cup Crisis Threatens PCB with Rs 35 Crore Loss Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
WOODZ Completes Military Enlistment, Promises New Music, Festival Stage Next
Hollywood Box-Office Report: Superman Crosses $400M Globally, Jurassic World Rebirth With Scarlett Johansson Hits $650 Million
Deadliest Plane Crashes in Aviation History That Shocked the World
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara Is Unstoppable At Box Office, Pockets Rs 83 Crore in First Weekend, First For Any Debutant
8th Pay Commission Likely to Be Discussed in Parliament on July 21: Status, Delay, and Salary Hike for Government Employees
US President Donald Trump In Trouble? Name Mentioned Repeatedly In Epstein Files

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US President Donald Trump In Trouble? Name Mentioned Repeatedly In Epstein Files

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US President Donald Trump In Trouble? Name Mentioned Repeatedly In Epstein Files
US President Donald Trump In Trouble? Name Mentioned Repeatedly In Epstein Files
US President Donald Trump In Trouble? Name Mentioned Repeatedly In Epstein Files
US President Donald Trump In Trouble? Name Mentioned Repeatedly In Epstein Files

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?