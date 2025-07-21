Epstein Files: Accuser Makes Shocking Claim About Meeting Donald Trump In Jeffrey Epstein’s Office

An accuser of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has alleged that she encountered Donald Trump in Epstein’s New York office during the 1990s in what she described as a “troubling encounter,” according to a report by The New York Times.

Maria Farmer’s Account On Epstein Files

Maria Farmer who is an artist and one of Epstein’s accusers, told The New York Times that after the alleged encounter, where she spotted Trump, she urged the FBI to investigate people in Epstein’s social circle, including the president.

Farmer’s younger sister, Annie, also testified during Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 sex trafficking trial and has previously publicly spoken about their experiences related to Epstein. However, Maria Farmer’s recent statements reveal the possibility that the Epstein files might contain information that could be “embarrassing or politically problematic” for the former president, the New York Times report added.

Also Read: Donald Trump Files Lawsuit Over Wall Street Journal On Epstein Letter Story

How Would Maria Farmer’s Account Impact Epstein Files Issue?

The Times described Farmer’s account as one of the “clearest indications yet” that Trump may be mentioned in the Epstein files. Despite this, the White House denied the encounter ever took place. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung stated, “the president was never in [Epstein’s] office. The fact is that the president kicked him out of his club for being a creep.”

Thie Farmer’s account comes as the tensions within the Trump administration related to the release of Epstein-related files have intensified even within the MAGA circles. Trump pivoted his campaign on a promise to disclose these files, however, his Justice Department announced in July that no additional evidence would be made public, sparking outrage among his MAGA supporters.

Last week, the president agreed to release selected grand jury testimony connected to the Epstein case, though experts doubt this partial disclosure will satisfy public demand for more information on Epstein’s crimes.

What Maria Farmer Actually Said About Alleged Epstein-Trump Encounter

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maria Farmer was in her mid-twenties in 1995 when she said she met Trump. At that time, Epstein had hired her to create artwork. One evening, Epstein unexpectedly called Farmer, asking her to visit his Manhattan offices.

According to Farmer’s account, Trump was present during her visit and “started to hover over her.” She recalled feeling frightened as Trump “stared at her bare legs,” the Times reported. Epstein then entered the room and reportedly told Trump, “No, no. She’s not here for you.”

Farmer said Epstein and Trump left the room afterward, and she claimed to have overheard Trump remark that he thought she was only 16 years old.

Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein Maintained A Log Book, Who Were The Big Names In Epstein Log Book ?