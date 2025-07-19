Donald Trump Files Lawsuit On Wall Street Journal Over Epstein Letter Story

LIVE TV
U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a libel, assault, and slander lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, its publisher, and reporters Khadeeja Safdar and Joe Palazzolo. The suit follows a report about a letter allegedly sent by Trump to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, featuring a sketch of a nude woman.

July 19, 2025 03:28:40 IST

Donald Trump has launched a libel lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal’s publisher and two of its reporters. The suit follows a story about letters given to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003, including one with Trump’s name and a sketch of a naked woman. Court records in South Florida show Trump is suing for libel, assault, and slander, but the actual lawsuit document was not included in the file. Trump has firmly denied writing the letter mentioned in the article.

Wall Street Journal Reporters Named in Lawsuit

Trump threatened legal action almost right after the Wall Street Journal published the story late Thursday. The reporters, Khadeeja Safdar and Joe Palazzolo, are named as defendants in the court docket.

Trump said on Truth Social, “The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued.” He also claimed that Murdoch promised to handle the situation but “obviously, did not have the power to do so.”

Wall Street Journal and Epstein Connection Draws Attention

CNN has reached out to the Wall Street Journal for comment on the lawsuit. Trump’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York City jail in 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking charges, has faced more public scrutiny lately.

Trump has said during his 2024 campaign that he might release more files related to Epstein, aiming to meet the demands of some right-wing figures who call for more government transparency and question the official ruling of Epstein’s death as a suicide.

Justice Department Memo and Political Fallout

Earlier this month, the Justice Department released a memo saying there is no proof that Epstein had a “client list” naming powerful men in connection with alleged sex crimes. Epstein had known many high-profile people in politics and business. This new information has let down some of Trump’s loyal supporters and has caused tension within his political base, even sparking concerns about a possible split among his MAGA followers.

