Jeffrey Epstein Maintained A Log Book, Who Were The Big Names In Epstein Log Book ?

The US Department of Justice released a small batch of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday. The documents included copies of his flight logs and a contact list that mentioned several well-known individuals.

Some of the names revealed were shocking as it included – US Presidents Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, actor Kevin Spacey, model Naomi Campbell, and comedian Chris Tucker.

Officials posted the files on the Justice Department website, saying it was part of their effort to ensure transparency. However, many of the files have already been available in the public domain for years.

Flight Logs Reveal Names of Prominent People

The flight logs showed travel records from Epstein’s private jet. These logs had already appeared in court cases and media reports over the years. The documents named public figures including Prince Andrew, Naomi Campbell, Tommy Quinn, Maria Shriver, Alan Dershowitz, Jean Luc Brunel, Glenn Dubin, and others.

The logs also listed Epstein’s close associate Ghislaine Maxwell, along with other associates and individuals from various professions. The records do not confirm wrongdoing by anyone listed, but they show who had traveled on Epstein’s plane.

The newly released files also contained a photocopy of Epstein’s contact book. Most names and entries were blacked out. The Department of Justice also released an itemized evidence list that included over 150 entries such as massage tables, sex toys, nude images, and documents.

It remains unclear whether the item list came from Epstein’s case, Ghislaine Maxwell’s case, or another related investigation. On Wednesday, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi had announced the upcoming release during a television appearance.

Critics Disappointed with Epstein Document Release

Some lawmakers and public voices expressed dissatisfaction with the release. Representative Anna Paulina Luna from Florida called the documents a “complete disappointment” and said they failed to provide the information that the American people had requested. “THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR,” she posted online.

Critics claimed the files added little to the known details about Epstein’s sex trafficking case, which has remained in the spotlight for years.

The Jeffrey Epstein’s Case

Authorities accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing underage girls during the early 2000s. In 2008, he served 13 months in a Florida jail under a plea deal that critics have widely condemned. In 2019, New York prosecutors filed new federal charges of sex trafficking against him.

He died by suicide in jail before his trial. His partner Ghislaine Maxwell was later convicted of helping recruit and abuse girls for Epstein. The case attracted global attention due to the high-profile people connected to the pair, including world leaders, business figures, and celebrities.

