Why Jeffrey Epstein Preferred Underage Girls For Sex?

A second batch of court documents in connection to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been unsealed, disclosing how dozens of girls were recruited at his Palm Beach mansion. Florida detective Joseph Recarey testified that around 30 women disclosed they performed “massage and work” at the residence. Recarey stated that Ghislaine Maxwell participated in the recruitment, and only two of the girls had any prior massage experience. Most of the girls were under 18. According to Recarey, Epstein instructed victims to bring friends, some of whom were paid for recruitment. These sessions were allegedly arranged for Epstein’s sexual gratification.

Court Releases Names in Maxwell Defamation Suit Linked to Epstein Case

U.S. Judge Loretta Preska recently ruled there is no legal basis to withhold names mentioned in Virginia Giuffre’s defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell. More than 150 names appear in court filings. The documents reference prominent individuals such as Prince Andrew and former U.S. President Bill Clinton. Although many names are included in passing as part of legal procedures, the court notes that inclusion does not imply wrongdoing. The 2022 conviction of Maxwell for trafficking girls adds further weight to these newly revealed testimonies and accusations.

Allegations Surface Against Prince Andrew and Other High-Profiles

Among the disclosures, Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of sexually abusing a minor in London, New York, and Epstein’s private island. She claims Ghislaine Maxwell directed the minor to engage in these acts. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations. The documents also refer to communications between Giuffre and former Mail on Sunday journalist Sharon Churcher. In the emails, they discuss concealing further information on alleged trafficking involving two unnamed high-profile politicians. These exchanges raise questions about the handling and suppression of information related to the case.

Clinton’s Name Reappears in Epstein Court Disclosures

Former President Bill Clinton features in the documents, including a claim by Giuffre that he intervened to prevent Vanity Fair from publishing an article on Epstein. Clinton, who previously acknowledged flying on Epstein’s jet for humanitarian missions, has denied knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. Clinton’s spokesperson cited former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter’s statement denying the incident. The BBC has reached out to Clinton’s office and Vanity Fair’s parent company Conde Nast for further comment.

Anonymous Accusers Allege Trafficking to Global Leaders

One newly released document includes a statement from an accuser identified as Jane Doe #3. She alleges that Epstein trafficked her for sexual purposes to numerous influential men, including American politicians, foreign presidents, and other world leaders. Maxwell’s legal team, in separate filings, accuse journalist Sharon Churcher of collaborating to fabricate allegations against Prince Andrew and attorney Alan Dershowitz. Dershowitz filed a motion for public release of the documents and has denied any misconduct. The BBC has reached out to all named parties for comment.

