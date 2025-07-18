Why Cruise Liners Holidays Turn To Nightmares ?

LIVE TV
Over 140 passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas fell ill with gastrointestinal symptoms during a Mexico-bound cruise. The CDC is investigating the cause, while the cruise line has implemented enhanced sanitation measures.

July 18, 2025

A Royal Caribbean cruise turned chaotic when more than 140 individuals on board fell ill during a seven-day voyage that concluded on July 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 134 out of 3,914 passengers and seven crew members aboard the Navigator of the Seas experienced symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.

The cause of the gastrointestinal outbreak remains unidentified. The cruise departed from Los Angeles and sailed to Mexico and back, as per details listed on CruiseMapper. Health officials have initiated a probe into the incident.

Royal Caribbean Launches Sanitation Response Amid Outbreak

Royal Caribbean immediately implemented enhanced cleaning protocols to prevent the further spread of illness. The cruise line isolated symptomatic individuals and began rigorous sanitization procedures, according to the CDC. A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean Group, the cruise operator’s parent company, stated to Fox News Digital that health and safety remain their top priorities. “To maintain an environment that supports the highest levels of health and safety onboard our ships, we implement rigorous cleaning procedures, many of which far exceed public health guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

CDC Tracks Rising Cruise Ship Illness Outbreaks in 2025

This latest outbreak adds to a growing list of gastrointestinal illness cases reported aboard cruise ships in 2025. The CDC confirmed that this is the 18th incident to meet the public notification threshold for the year. Similar figures were reported in 2024, while 14 such outbreaks were recorded in 2023. Although norovirus often emerges as the cause, the CDC noted that it takes time to confirm the responsible agent. “Finding the agent that caused an outbreak (causative agent) can take time,” the agency explained in a public statement.

Repeat Outbreaks Plague Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean has faced similar incidents in the recent past. In February 2025, more than 90 passengers onboard another Royal Caribbean cruise ship returning to Tampa, Florida, reported gastrointestinal symptoms. Despite the media attention, the CDC clarified that cruise ships account for just 1% of all norovirus cases reported annually. Investigations remain ongoing to determine the precise cause of the illness onboard the Navigator of the Seas.

