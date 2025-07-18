Did Donald Trump Gift Epstein A Nude Sketch? What The WSJ Birthday Letter Report Reveals

A Wall Street Journal report published Thursday claims that a collection of letters gifted to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003 included a note bearing Donald Trump’s name along with an illustration of a naked woman.

WSJ Report Shows Nude Photo In Donald Trump’s Letter

According to the Wall Street Journal, the drawing showed a woman’s breasts, with the word “Donald” placed in the area of pubic hair. The letter also included several lines of typewritten text and ended with the message,“Happy Birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The Wall Street Journal said it reviewed the letter as part of its reporting.

Donald Trump Denies Drawing or Writing the Epstein Note

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, Trump denied that he created the note or the drawing. He also threatened to sue the newspaper if it published the story.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” Trump said, according to the Journal. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

Donald Trump Orders Release of Epstein Grand Jury Testimony

After the story was published, Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday night that he had instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all relevant grand jury testimony, pending court approval.

“I’ve ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” Trump wrote.

Pam Bondi responded on X, saying she was ready to do so on Friday. However, the process of getting judicial approval could take significantly longer.

Donald Trump Threatens Lawsuit Against WSJ and Rupert Murdoch

Earlier on Thursday evening, Trump announced that he planned to sue the Wall Street Journal, its parent company NewsCorp, and Rupert Murdoch.

“President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump claimed that both he and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had warned the Journal not to publish the story, calling the letter “fake.”

MAGA Movement Criticises Epstein Case Fallout

Jeffrey Epstein, a financier who socialized with politicians and other high-profile figures, was charged in 2019 with sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York. He was later found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial. Medical examiners ruled his death a suicide, but the circumstances have led to a range of conspiracy theories.

Last week, the Justice Department issued a memo saying Epstein died by suicide and confirmed there is no Epstein “client list.” The department also announced it would not release any more documents related to the case. The decision sparked backlash from a segment of Trump supporters who believed the administration would fully release the Epstein files.

