LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash
Home > World > White House Drops Wall Street Journal From President Trump’s Scotland Trip Press Pool After Epstein Files Report: What To Know

White House Drops Wall Street Journal From President Trump’s Scotland Trip Press Pool After Epstein Files Report: What To Know

The White House on Monday night announced it is removing the Wall Street Journal from the press pool covering President Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to Scotland. The move follows a Journal report alleging Trump sent a sexually suggestive birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, a claim the president denies. Trump has also filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the newspaper, accusing it of publishing false and defamatory information.

White House drops Wall Street Journal from Trump’s Scotland trip pool after Epstein letter report; Trump files lawsuit. Photo/White House.
White House drops Wall Street Journal from Trump’s Scotland trip pool after Epstein letter report; Trump files lawsuit. Photo/White House.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 01:16:23 IST

The White House on Monday late evening said it is dropping the Wall Street Journal from the press pool which is scheduled to visit with President Donald Trump on weekend to cover his Scotland trip.

Why Has White House Excluded Wall Street Journal From Donald Trump’s Scotland Trip Press Pool?

The decison comes in the aftermath of a Wall Street Journal report alleging that President Trump sent a sexually suggestive birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. Trump has denied the existence of such a letter.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump In Trouble? Name Mentioned Repeatedly In Epstein Files

Tarini Parti, a White House reporter for the Wall Street Journal, had been scheduled to serve as the print pool reporter for the last two days of Trump’s four-day visit to his golf courses in Turnberry and Aberdeen, Scotland. However, Leavitt said the White House removed Parti from the trip’s manifest.

Parti was not among the two journalists who authored the Epstein story.

White House Releases tatement on Excluding  Wall Street Journal From Donald Trump’s Scotland Trip Press Pool

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the decision to remove the Journal from the press pool, citing the outlet’s reporting.

“As the appeals court confirmed, the Wall Street Journal or any other news outlet are not guaranteed special access to cover President Trump in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One, and in his private workspaces,” Leavitt said in a statement.

She continued, “due to the Wall Street Journal’s fake and defamatory conduct, they will not be one of the thirteen outlets on board. Every news organization in the entire world wishes to cover President Trump, and the White House has taken significant steps to include as many voices as possible.”

Doald Trump Files Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal

The president has also taken legal action against the Wall Street Journal. On Friday, Trump filed a lawsuit against the newspaper over its report describing his alleged innuendo-laced birthday message to Epstein.

Trump is seeking at least 10 billion dollars in damages and has dismissed the report as false. The Wall Street Journal, however, has said it stands by its reporting.

Also Read: President Trump Slams ‘Trump-HATING’ Judge Over Harvard Funding Cut As Federal Court Questions $2B Freeze

Tags: donald trumpEpstein fileswall street journal

More News

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Theo From Cosby Show, Dies At 54: Cause of Death, Last Instagram Post & More
Cincinnati Bengals Owner Mike Brown Slams Shemar Stewart’s Contract Standoff as ‘Foolishness’
“There Is Far More To This…”: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Questions Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation
White House Drops Wall Street Journal From President Trump’s Scotland Trip Press Pool After Epstein Files Report: What To Know
Christian Koloko And Chris Manon To Join Los Angeles Lakers On Two-Way Contracts
Zohran Mamdani’s 2007 Portrait By Salman Toor Goes Public
8 Flashpoints That Marked Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Acrimonious Ties With Opposition As Vice-President
President Trump Slams ‘Trump-HATING’ Judge Over Harvard Funding Cut As Federal Court Questions $2B Freeze
“We Have To Accept That…..” Kapil Sibal On Jagdeep Dhankar’s Resignation
Emma Meesseman To Sign With New York Liberty, Bringing 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Experience: Report
White House Drops Wall Street Journal From President Trump’s Scotland Trip Press Pool After Epstein Files Report: What To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

White House Drops Wall Street Journal From President Trump’s Scotland Trip Press Pool After Epstein Files Report: What To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

White House Drops Wall Street Journal From President Trump’s Scotland Trip Press Pool After Epstein Files Report: What To Know
White House Drops Wall Street Journal From President Trump’s Scotland Trip Press Pool After Epstein Files Report: What To Know
White House Drops Wall Street Journal From President Trump’s Scotland Trip Press Pool After Epstein Files Report: What To Know
White House Drops Wall Street Journal From President Trump’s Scotland Trip Press Pool After Epstein Files Report: What To Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?