President Trump Slams ‘Trump-HATING’ Judge Over Harvard Funding Cut As Federal Court Questions $2B Freeze

President Donald Trump has lashed out at a federal judge overseeing the case related to his administration’s decision to withhold over $2 billion in research funding from Harvard University. Trump took to his socialnetwor, Truth Social, after US District Judge Allison Burroughs expressed serious concerns during a hearing on Monday about whether the Trump administration’s move violated constitutional protections.

“The Harvard case was just tried in Massachusetts before an Obama-appointed Judge. She is a TOTAL DISASTER, which I say even before hearing her ruling,” Trump said in a statement, accusing Judge Burroughs of bias.

“She has systematically taken over the various Harvard cases, and is an automatic ‘loss’ for the People of our Country!”

Federal Judge Questions Donald Trump’s Harvard Funding Freeze

During the Boston hearing on July 21, Judge Burroughs stopped short of issuing a ruling but appeared skeptical of the Trump administration’s justification for freezing the funds.

“There are limits to what you can terminate, and why, and how,” Judge Burroughs told government lawyers in court. “It seems to be your idea that you can terminate a contract even if the basis for termination is a constitutional violation.”

The case centers around the Trump administration’s decision to cut off Harvard’s federal research funding, citing the university’s alleged failure to address antisemitism on campus after the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October 2023.

Donald Trump Accuses Harvard Anti-Semitism

In his response to the hearing, Trump accused Harvard of being “anti-Semitic, anti-Christian, and anti-America” despite sitting on what he described as a “$52 billion endowment.”

“Much of this money comes from the U.S.A., all to the detriment of other schools, colleges, and institutions, and we are not going to allow this unfair situation to happen any longer,” he said.

Trump also questioned how Judge Burroughs came to preside over the Harvard cases. “How did this Trump-hating Judge get these cases? When she rules against us, we will IMMEDIATELY appeal, and WIN.”

