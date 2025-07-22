LIVE TV
US, Canada Pool Recall: 5.2 Million Aboveground Pools Pulled After Nine Child Drownings

A massive pool recall has been issued across the US and Canada after nine tragic child drownings linked to aboveground pools. Over 5.2 million pools sold since 2002 are affected due to hazardous external compression straps. Officials are urging pool owners to act immediately to prevent further accidents.

Over 5.2 million aboveground pools recalled in US and Canada after nine child drownings linked to compression straps. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 00:14:02 IST

US Pool Recall: Followinng near a dozen child drwonings, US and Canada have recalled more than 5.2 million aboveground swimming pools, according to the reports.

The affected pools which are manufactured by Bestway, Intex Recreation, and Polygroup, have been on the market since 2002 and were sold by major retailers in the two countries.

Pool Recall Due To Concerns Over Eternal Compression Straps

At the center of the safety concern are the pools’ external compression straps. According to officials, these straps can serve as dangerous “footholds,” allowing young children to climb into the pools without supervision.

On Monday, July 21, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada issued official recall notices. The agencies warned that the design of these aboveground pools presents a serious drowning risk.

Between 2007 and 2022, nine children in the US, drowned after climbing into these pools using the external straps, CPSC said. The age of these children ranged from 22 months to three years old, according to the commission. Canda went ahead with ban sespite no deaths being reported in Canada, saying the risk remains significant.

After Poll Recall Free Repair Kit Offered to Pool Owners

Pool owners are urged to take immediate action. Those who have purchased an affected pool should contact Bestway, Intex, or Polygroup to receive a free repair kit. The kit includes a replacement rope designed to remove the foothold hazard created by the compression strap.

Until the repair is made, officials recommend draining the pool or ensuring it remains inaccessible to unsupervised children.

The pool recall affects the pool models that are 48 inches or taller and were sold between 2002 and 2025, according to recall notices from both the CPSC and Health Canada. 

Tags: Pool RecallUS Consumer Product Safety Commission

