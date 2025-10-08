UK-India Trade Deal Boosts Scotland’s Whisky Industry

The UK Prime Minister’s trade mission to India this week aims to highlight the major benefits of the new UK-India trade deal for Scottish businesses. The agreement is expected to grow the Scottish economy by £190 million annually. Scotch whisky stands as one of the biggest winners, with Indian import tariffs set to drop sharply.

The deal opens the door for potential whisky sales worth £1 billion each year, helping Scotland expand its market share in the world’s largest whisky market and strengthening its economic relationship with India.

Scottish Delegation to Promote Trade Ties in India

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander and representatives from the whisky industry will accompany the UK Prime Minister to India to promote the trade agreement. The delegation will meet senior Indian ministers and business leaders to discuss deeper trade and diplomatic cooperation.

The team plans to emphasize the trade deal’s advantages for Scotland and showcase key export products. This visit marks an important step in implementing the agreement and ensuring its economic benefits reach businesses in both nations. The mission also seeks to strengthen long-term ties between Scotland and India’s growing market.

UK Government Highlights Benefits for Scotch Whisky Sector

Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander stated that the UK-India trade deal marks a turning point for Scotland’s whisky industry.

He said the agreement must now be implemented effectively by both governments and utilized by companies in both nations.

Alexander highlighted that the Prime Minister’s mission will promote Scotland’s premium products and help businesses expand globally. He also mentioned that, as former Trade Minister, he worked closely with the Scotch Whisky Association to support the industry and secure new export opportunities through this landmark deal.

Scotch Whisky Association Welcomes Landmark Trade Deal

Mark Kent, Chief Executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, praised the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, calling it a major step forward for the industry. He said the reduction of import tariffs will make Scotch whisky more affordable for Indian consumers and increase exports significantly.

Kent emphasized that the agreement gives the whisky industry access to the world’s largest whisky market, helping Scotland’s producers grow their international presence. The association expressed confidence that the deal will deliver long-term benefits for both Scotland and India’s trade relations.

UK Delegation Strengthens Economic Cooperation with India

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle and Investment Minister Lord Jason Stockwood are also part of the UK Government delegation visiting India.

They aim to promote British investment, strengthen bilateral trade, and build new business partnerships. The trade deal, signed earlier this year, is expected to benefit multiple sectors beyond whisky, including manufacturing, services, and agriculture.

The delegation will discuss opportunities for collaboration in innovation, technology, and sustainability ensuring that both countries gain from the agreement and maintain a strong economic partnership for years ahead.