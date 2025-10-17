Ukraine says it struck Russian oil depot in occupied Crimea

KYIV, Oct 17 (Reuters) – Ukraine hit a Russian oil depot and a fuel warehouse in Moscow-occupied Crimea overnight, Kyiv's general staff said on Friday. The statement said the targets, a base in Hvardiyske and a warehouse in Dzhankoi used by the Russian military, came under attack. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Editing by Louise Heavens)

