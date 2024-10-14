UN Secretary-General Warns: Attacks On Peacekeepers Could Be War Crimes

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning regarding the safety of peacekeepers amid escalating tensions in the region.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning regarding the safety of peacekeepers amid escalating tensions in the region. Following a concerning incident where Israeli tanks breached the gates of a United Nations peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon, Guterres emphasized that any attacks against peacekeepers could be deemed a war crime.

The situation surrounding the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has become increasingly volatile, with recent allegations of violations against the UN peacekeeping mission. Guterres’s remarks come as part of a broader call for the protection of UNIFIL personnel, who play a crucial role in maintaining stability in a region fraught with conflict.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reinforced Guterres’s message, confirming that UNIFIL peacekeepers continue to operate in their designated positions, with the UN flag flying high as a symbol of their presence. He stated, “The Secretary-General reiterates that UNIFIL personnel and its premises must never be targeted.” This statement underscores the international community’s commitment to upholding the principles of international law and protecting those who work to maintain peace.

The Secretary-General highlighted that attacks against peacekeepers are not only violations of international law but may also constitute serious breaches of international humanitarian law. The urgency of Guterres’s warning reflects the precarious situation faced by peacekeepers who are tasked with safeguarding stability in areas impacted by ongoing conflicts.

As tensions rise in the region, the call for accountability and protection for UN peacekeepers becomes increasingly vital. The international community watches closely, hoping for a de-escalation of hostilities and a reaffirmation of the commitment to peace and security.

