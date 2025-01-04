University Of Alabama Student Kareem Badawi Killed In New Orleans Terrorist Attack; Father Says ‘It’s So Unfair’, Holds Funeral Service

The grief-stricken father recalled the heartbreaking final text exchange he had with his son. At midnight, Kareem had sent his father a New Year's message: "Happy New Year, Dad."

On New Year’s Eve, Kareem Badawi, an 18-year-old freshman at the University of Alabama, lost his life in a horrific terrorist attack in New Orleans. In the early hours of January 1, 2025, 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, motivated by ISIS, crashed a pickup truck into a group of revelers on Bourbon Street, killing 14 innocent people, including him.

Kareem, a mechanical engineering student at the University of Alabama, had a fantastic start to his time in college. In his first semester, he had a perfect 4.0 GPA and was quite involved on campus.

“He was an outstanding student, full of so much potential,” said University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell in a statement. “He was just such an outstanding young man who was going to be a real contributor to the university and beyond in the years to come. His loss will certainly be deeply felt by all of us here on campus.

Kareem was also an athletic star while at Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he played football. His former coach, Travis Bourgeois, recalls Kareem fondly as “a very kind, gentle guy” who the teammates and classmates all appreciated. “He was always the guy you could count on,” said Bourgeois. “He was someone who did things the right way and led by example.”.

The Tragic Incident on New Year

Kareem traveled to New Orleans on New Year’s Eve with a few of his high school pals to celebrate the end of 2024 and the beginning of the next one. The group had organized the evening to include the Sugar Bowl the following day as well as other customary nightlife and celebratory events that took place in the city. Since they hadn’t seen one another since their first semester of college, the young men were thrilled. But the night started to go bad.

At 3:16 in the morning, Kareem told Ethan Ott, his best friend, that he was going to Bourbon Street. During their time at Episcopal High School, the two had developed a close relationship and shared a room at the University of Alabama. According to Ott, Kareem is a “fun-loving guy,” always ready for adventure. “We were to hang out at New Orleans, catch up about life, and get stories of your first few college months,” he said. It is heartbreaking that the young man will never return.

On Bourbon Street, Jabbar crashed his truck into a group of people a few hours after Kareem departed. It was later verified by authorities that he had an ISIS flag on the rear of his truck. Many were injured, and at least 14 people were killed in the attack. The truck also hit Kareem’s old classmate Parker Vidrine, who is still in the intensive care unit.

Kareem’s father says, ‘It’s so unfair.’

Kareem was a “loving and social” young man, according to his father, Belal Badawi. Kareem had been anticipating a larger celebration than the one in Baton Rouge on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans, he said. “He thought New Orleans would have a bigger celebration, and it would be a fun time with his friends,” Belal said. “I didn’t know it would end like this. It’s so unfair.”

The grief-stricken father recalled the heartbreaking final text exchange he had with his son. At midnight, Kareem had sent his father a New Year’s message: “Happy New Year, Dad.” Belal had responded, “Happy New Year.” Three hours later, Kareem’s life was tragically taken. “That was the last message we exchanged,” Belal reflected, still in shock.

The Islamic Center of Baton Rouge, where Kareem’s family has been longtime members, was the site for a prayer service and memorializing his life. “We are the people of peace. This act of violence had been carried out by a terrorist, who does not understand Islam. KKareem,like many oothers,fell as an innocent victim of the senseless act of violence,” said Imam Emad Nofal, who chairs the mosque.

Funeral Service

Friends, classmates, and fraternity brothers from the University of Alabama gathered in Baton Rouge for Kareem’s funeral. The funeral service, held at the Masid Al Rahman mosque, was attended by hundreds, including several members of Sigma Chi, who traveled from Alabama to pay their respects. The funeral was a testament to how deeply Kareem was loved by those around him. “The fact that so many people came here to honor Kareem speaks volumes about the kind of person he was,” said one of his fraternity brothers.

Ethan Ott has been Kareem’s best friend for years and said that his bond with the deceased was nearly impossible to break. “We pledged Sigma Chi together. We were supposed to go through college together. Now, I’m left with only memories,” he said, distraught. The friends of the deceased got tats that stated “KB 1-1-2025,” the day he died, as a way to honor their bond. “Now I’ll carry him with me forever,” said Ott.

The attack on Bourbon Street has been termed as terrorism by the FBI. Authorities have confirmed that Jabbar had an ISIS flag mounted on his truck and had apparently been inspired by extremist ideology. Jabbar was shot dead by police officers following a brief shootout, but not before leaving a trail of destruction and heartbreak.

In the aftermath of the attack, many have condemned Jabbar’s actions, including Kareem’s family. “Killing innocent people like this will never accomplish anything. What message are they trying to send? These people were just there to have a good time and celebrate,” Belal Badawi said, still struggling to comprehend the senseless violence that took his son’s life.

