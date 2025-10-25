LIVE TV
UPDATE 1-Baseball-Blue Jays stun Ohtani, Dodgers in World Series opener

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 10:50:43 IST

(Adds quotes and background in paragaphs 9, 11-14) By Frank Pingue TORONTO, Oct 24 (Reuters) – The Toronto Blue Jays were made to wait longer than most teams to return to the World Series but made up for lost time with an 11-4 rout of the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in Game One of the best-of-seven championship. Much of the talk in the build-up to the opening pitch was about how the Dodgers, a superteam that includes Japanese two-way standout Shohei Ohtani, were clear favourites to be MLB's first repeat champion in 25 years. But the Blue Jays, who snapped the eighth-longest active streak in MLB between World Series games played, cared little for that narrative and showed they are up for the task as they left the Dodgers wondering what went wrong. For the Blue Jays, who broke open the game with a nine-run sixth inning that included the first pinch-hit Grand Slam in World Series history, it was about as perfect a start as any team could hope for. "That's kind of how we roll," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "Those were some pretty terrific at-bats from everyone up and down the order." The Dodgers struck first as Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez hit singles to cash in a leadoff walk that put Los Angeles up 1-0 in the second inning. They doubled their lead in the third when an opposite-field single by Will Smith scored Mookie Betts. But the Blue Jays responded in the fourth where Alejandro Kirk hit a leadoff single before Daulton Varsho sent the very next pitch over the center-field wall for a two-run homer that tied the game. Toronto opened the floodgates in the sixth with three runs before Addison Barger sent the sellout crowd of 44,353 into delirium with a four-run blast to center-field. Alejandro Kirk then added a two-run blast to put Toronto ahead 11-2. "I was just trying to put the ball in play, get a run home, hopefully," said Barger. "That was kind of my only goal and it ended up working out better than that." Ohtani, who is expected to make his World Series pitching debut in Game Four on Tuesday in Los Angeles, swatted his sixth homerun of the post season in the seventh to cut into Toronto's lead but it was too little, too late. The Dodgers came into the game after a full week off following a four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers while the Blue Jays were four days removed from their come-from-behind Game Seven win over the Seattle Mariners. But Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he did not feel the long layoff had any impact on the game. "We just didn't make pitches when we needed to to keep that game close," said Roberts. The win by the Blue Jays also brought Canadians some joy to counteract economic gloom after months of political struggle with their next-door neighbor. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Sam Holmes)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 10:50 AM IST
