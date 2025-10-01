LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Unidentified Vessels Near Israel’s Gaza Blockade

Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Unidentified Vessels Near Israel’s Gaza Blockade

The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising over 40 civilian boats and around 500 participants including Greta Thunberg, reported encounters with unidentified vessels near Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza on October 1, 2025. Organisers confirmed they were approaching the 120-nautical mile mark, a zone where previous flotillas have faced interceptions. Social media posts suggested Israeli military vessels carried out "dangerous manoeuvres" and disrupted communications, though this could not be independently verified. The flotilla has previously been targeted by drones dropping stun grenades and itching powder. Italy and Spain deployed naval ships to provide rescue support without engaging militarily, while Turkish drones monitor the flotilla. Israel maintains its blockade is legal and will prevent the boats from reaching Gaza, citing security concerns.

Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Unidentified Vessels Near Israel’s Gaza Blockade

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 1, 2025 14:13:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Unidentified Vessels Near Israel’s Gaza Blockade

* Flotilla aims to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza * Unidentified vessels approached flotilla near Israeli blockade * Italy and Spain deployed vessels for rescue (Updates with statement from flotilla in paragraph 3, colour from social media) Oct 1 (Reuters) – The international flotilla trying to deliver aid to Gaza said unidentified vessels approached some of its boats before dawn on Wednesday as it got closer to a zone where Israel has imposed a naval blockade on the war-stricken strip. The Global Sumud Flotilla consists of more than 40 civilian boats carrying about 500 people, among them parliamentarians, lawyers and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. It aims to break Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian enclave. “We continue to sail to Gaza approaching the 120 nautical mile mark, near the area where previous flotillas have been intercepted or attacked,” organisers said in a statement. ‘DANGEROUS MANOEUVRES’, DRONE ATTACK It was not clear who operated the vessels that approached the flotilla. A video post on the flotilla’s Instagram page said that an Israeli military vessel approached its boats, carrying out “dangerous manoeuvres” and damaging its communication systems before departing. The post showed the silhouetted outline of what appeared to be a military vessel with a gun turret near the civilian vessels. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage. Israeli officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The flotilla has raised international tensions in recent days since it was attacked by drones, which dropped stun grenades and itching powder on the vessels, causing damage but no injuries. Israel did not comment on that attack, but has said it will use any means to prevent the boats from reaching Gaza, arguing that its naval blockade is legal as it battles Hamas militants in the coastal enclave. Italy and Spain have deployed naval ships to accompany the flotilla to help with any rescue or humanitarian needs but have said they will not engage militarily. Turkish drones are also following the boats. However, Italy said its navy would stop following the flotilla once it gets within 150 nautical miles (278 km) of Gaza. Spain has told members of the flotilla that its maritime rescue vessel is within range to carry out rescue operations if necessary, but that it will not enter Israel’s exclusion zone as doing so would put the physical integrity of its crew and the flotilla at risk, a government source said. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, Emma Pinedo and Alvise Armellini; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Aidan Lewis) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 2:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Food For Sex, Women Pressured To Do Sexual Acts, Became Pregnant: Gaza Women Break Their Silence On Shocking Abuse
BRIEF-mPay App User Accounts At 1.87 Million As Of September 30
New Umrah Visa Rule 2025: Saudi Arabia Now Requires These Things For Mecca And Medina; Here’s What Indian Pilgrims Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Unidentified Vessels Near Israel’s Gaza Blockade

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Unidentified Vessels Near Israel’s Gaza Blockade

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Unidentified Vessels Near Israel’s Gaza Blockade
Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Unidentified Vessels Near Israel’s Gaza Blockade
Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Unidentified Vessels Near Israel’s Gaza Blockade
Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Unidentified Vessels Near Israel’s Gaza Blockade

QUICK LINKS