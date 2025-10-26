UPDATE 1-Russian air defence systems destroy two drones heading towards Moscow, mayor says

(Updates with report of second drone downed) Oct 26 (Reuters) – Russian anti-aircraft units downed a second Ukrainian drone headed for Moscow on Sunday, the capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. The first drone was downed earlier on Sunday. Sobyanin said specialist teams were examining fragments of the drones where they had hit the ground. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

