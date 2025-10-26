LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco rubio Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike marco rubio Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike marco rubio Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike marco rubio Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco rubio Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike marco rubio Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike marco rubio Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike marco rubio Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-Russian air defence systems destroy two drones heading towards Moscow, mayor says

UPDATE 1-Russian air defence systems destroy two drones heading towards Moscow, mayor says

UPDATE 1-Russian air defence systems destroy two drones heading towards Moscow, mayor says
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 20:32:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 1-Russian air defence systems destroy two drones heading towards Moscow, mayor says

(Updates with report of second drone downed) Oct 26 (Reuters) – Russian anti-aircraft units downed a second Ukrainian drone headed for Moscow on Sunday, the capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. The first drone was downed earlier on Sunday. Sobyanin said specialist teams were examining fragments of the drones where they had hit the ground. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 8:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Marco Rubio Makes It Clear, Deepening Ties With Pakistan Won’t Come At ‘Expense’ Of ‘Historic’ Relations With India

Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Odermatt opens season in style with giant slalom triumph in Soelden

UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Top Scorers

RUSSIA DOWNS DRONE EN ROUTE TO MOSCOW, MAYOR SAYS

UPDATE 3-Trump oversees truce signing and trade deal flurry on first Asian stop  

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Kriti Sanon’s Boyfriend? Actress Enjoys Rare Outing With Karan Bahia But What Is Varun Dhawan Doing There?

Putin's investment envoy Dmitriev continues talks with US officials

Novartis nears $70-plus per share deal to acquire Avidity Biosciences, Bloomberg News reports

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

Shocking Visuals Captured On CCTV: Video Shows Two Bikers Buying Alcohol Before Deadly Kurnool Bus Crash

UPDATE 1-Russian air defence systems destroy two drones heading towards Moscow, mayor says

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

Madhya Pradesh Shocker Caught On Video: Minor Girls In School Uniform Buy Liquor, Pack Them In Bags, Shopkeeper Arrested

Cyclone Montha: Andhra And Odisha On Red Alert, Indian Army Gears Up For Landfall

UPDATE 3-Trump oversees truce signing and trade deal flurry on first Asian stop  

UPDATE 1-Russian air defence systems destroy two drones heading towards Moscow, mayor says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 1-Russian air defence systems destroy two drones heading towards Moscow, mayor says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 1-Russian air defence systems destroy two drones heading towards Moscow, mayor says
UPDATE 1-Russian air defence systems destroy two drones heading towards Moscow, mayor says
UPDATE 1-Russian air defence systems destroy two drones heading towards Moscow, mayor says
UPDATE 1-Russian air defence systems destroy two drones heading towards Moscow, mayor says

QUICK LINKS