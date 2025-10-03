UPDATE 10-UEFA Europa League Results

Oct 2 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (start times are CET) League Stage ———————————————————— Roma (0) 0 Lille (1) 1 Bologna (1) 1 Freiburg (0) 1 Celtic (0) 0 Sporting Braga (1) 2 Viktoria Plzeň (2) 3 Malmö FF (0) 0 Fenerbahçe (2) 2 Nice (1) 1 FCSB (0) 0 Young Boys (2) 2 Panathinaikos (0) 1 Go Ahead Eagles (0) 2 Ludogorets Razgrad (0) 0 Real Betis (1) 2 Brann (1) 1 Utrecht (0) 0 Basel v Stuttgart in play Porto v Crvena zvezda in play Feyenoord (0) 0 Aston Villa (0) 2 Genk (0) 0 Ferencváros (1) 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv (1) 1 Dinamo Zagreb (2) 3 Nottingham Forest v Midtjylland in play Olympique Lyonnais (1) 2 Salzburg (0) 0 Celta de Vigo v PAOK in play Sturm Graz (2) 2 Rangers (0) 1

