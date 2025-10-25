LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 2-Lithuania shuts airports and Belarus border crossings after balloon sightings

UPDATE 2-Lithuania shuts airports and Belarus border crossings after balloon sightings

UPDATE 2-Lithuania shuts airports and Belarus border crossings after balloon sightings
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 01:59:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 2-Lithuania shuts airports and Belarus border crossings after balloon sightings

(Adds border closing, quote from prime minister, detail in paragraphs 1, 3-5) By Andrius Sytas VILNIUS, Oct 24 (Reuters) – NATO member Lithuania closed its two biggest airports on Friday and shut crossings on its border with Belarus after helium weather balloons drifted into its territory, the third such incident in the Baltic nation this month. European aviation has repeatedly been thrown into chaos in recent weeks by drone sightings and other air incursions, including at airports in Copenhagen, Munich and the Baltic region. The Vilnius and Kaunas airports were closed for safety reasons until 2 a.m. (2300 GMT), while the Belarus border crossings will remain shut until midday on Sunday, authorities said. Lithuania has said balloons are sent by smugglers transporting contraband cigarettes, but it also blames Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, for not stopping the practice. "The National Security Commission will meet next week to assess … what can be done short-term that would be painful to the smugglers and to Lukashenko's regime, which allows them to thrive," Lithuania's Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said in a statement. Lithuania's National Crisis Management Centre said "tens of balloons" had been detected by radar on Friday. Vilnius Airport also closed on Tuesday of this week and on October 5, when smuggler balloons entered the capital city's airspace, authorities have said. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Louise Rasmussen; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Edmund Klamann)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 1:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-Newmont Said To Eye Deal For Barrick’S Prized Nevada Assets- Bloomberg News

ONTARIO PREMIER FORD SAYS PROVINCE WILL PAUSE U.S. AD CAMPAIGN MONDAY SO TRADE TALKS CAN RESUME

Malaysia reopens market for Brazilian chicken meat, Brazil says

UPDATE 1-US launches investigation into China's compliance with 2020 trade deal

Harvard University On High Alert After Shooting Incident In Cambridge, Police Launch Manhunt

LATEST NEWS

Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

UPDATE 2-Lithuania shuts airports and Belarus border crossings after balloon sightings

Oil slips on skepticism about US commitment to Russian oil sanctions

Caught On CCTV: Ex Bigg Boss Contestant, Kannada Actor Divya Suresh’s Car Hits Bike In Bengaluru

US pushes regulators on connecting data centers to grid

Isha And Akash Ambani’s Lavish Birthday Party Turns Jamnagar Into Bollywood Hub

Serena Williams and Mario Draghi receive royal award in Spain

US dollar set for modest weekly gain after soft inflation data

Tennis legend Serena Williams and economist Mario Draghi receive royal award in Spain

UPDATE 2-Lithuania shuts airports and Belarus border crossings after balloon sightings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 2-Lithuania shuts airports and Belarus border crossings after balloon sightings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 2-Lithuania shuts airports and Belarus border crossings after balloon sightings
UPDATE 2-Lithuania shuts airports and Belarus border crossings after balloon sightings
UPDATE 2-Lithuania shuts airports and Belarus border crossings after balloon sightings
UPDATE 2-Lithuania shuts airports and Belarus border crossings after balloon sightings

QUICK LINKS