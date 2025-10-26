UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Top Scorers

Oct 26 (OPTA) – Top Scorers in the Eredivisie on Sunday 1 A. Ueda (Feyenoord) 11 2 K. Kostons (Zwolle) 6 T. Lauritsen (Sparta Rotterdam) R. van Wolfswinkel (Twente) W. Weghorst (AFC Ajax) 6 B. Willumsson (FC Groningen) 5 I. Saibari (PSV Eindhoven) S. Steijn (Feyenoord) S. van Hooijdonk (Breda) D. Vente (Heerenveen) 11 J. Trenskow (Heerenveen) 4 O. Gloukh (AFC Ajax) A. Hadj Moussa (Feyenoord) K. Ogawa (Nijmegen Eendracht Combinatie) T. Parrott (AZ Alkmaar) M. Smit (Go Ahead Eagles) G. Til (PSV Eindhoven) J. Veerman (PSV Eindhoven)

