US Government Shutdown Looms as Congress Returns From August Recess

Congress is returning to Washington after its month-long break with a big challenge on the horizon: a potential government shutdown. With federal funding set to expire on September 30, lawmakers have their work cut out to keep the proceedings going.

The Must-Pass Task: Keeping the Government Open

According to The Associated Press, the most immediate task is to pass a short-term funding measure – or continuing resolution – to avert a shutdown. While this stopgap will buy time to negotiate full-year appropriations, it requires support from both parties. Republicans will need Democratic votes, and Democrats appear firm on tying concessions to any agreement.

Moreover, the Trump administration’s recent move to block $4.9 billion in approved foreign aid, on top of rescinding $9 billion earlier, has only complicated talks, observers say. Meanwhile, Democrat Senator Chris Murphy has accused President Trump of actively “rooting for a shutdown.”

Senate Rules Under Fire Over Nomination Gridlock

In the Senate, Republicans are reportedly exploring ways to bypass Democratic roadblocks in confirming Trump’s nominees. If talks remain stalled, GOP leaders are considering changing procedural rules to fast-track nominations without needing majority support, Reuters reported earlier this week.

Russian Sanctions Lawmaking Paused Without Trump Backing

Local media reports suggest Senator Lindsey Graham is chairing a bipartisan effort to impose steep tariffs on countries aiding Russia’s war effort. While the bill reportedly has backing from 85 senators, it hasn’t moved forward because Trump hasn’t endorsed it, and Republicans aren’t ready to proceed without him.

Oversight Battles: CDC, Epstein and Biden Inquiries

Meanwhile, multiple investigations are seemingly gaining momentum:

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy is set to testify before the Senate Finance Committee. He ousted CDC Director Susan Monarez, whose lawyers have said that she refused to back “unscientific, reckless directives,” per AP.

In the House, oversight is reportedly focused on the Jeffrey Epstein files, with bipartisan efforts being made to push for public release of the DOJ documents.

The Oversight Committee is also ramping up its probe into former President Biden’s mental fitness, planning hearings with key aides in the coming weeks.

Stock Trading Ban Debate Gains Steam

According to the report, ethics reform is also on the table as a push is underway to ban members of Congress (and future presidents and vice presidents) from trading individual stocks. The Senate has passed legislation by Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, though notably it exempts Trump. Meanwhile, House members are also proposing similar reforms and may force a vote without leadership support.

With the funding deadline fast approaching, Congress is seemingly facing a critical balancing act. If they don’t reach an agreement, a shutdown could derail key government services and investigations.