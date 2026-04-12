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Home > World News > US Intelligence Indicates China Preparing Weapons Shipment To Iran, CNN Reports

US Intelligence Indicates China Preparing Weapons Shipment To Iran, CNN Reports

U.S. intelligence flags possible Chinese air defence shipments to Iran as tensions rise, while Washington warns of consequences and high-level U.S.-Iran talks continue in Islamabad.

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Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 12, 2026 05:03:58 IST

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US Intelligence Indicates China Preparing Weapons Shipment To Iran, CNN Reports

U.S. intelligence suggests that China is preparing to supply new air defence systems to Iran in the coming weeks, according to a CNN report citing sources familiar with recent assessments.

The report added that Beijing may be planning to send the equipment through third countries in an effort to conceal its origin.

Responding to the development, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that China could face serious consequences if it proceeds with such a move.

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He did not elaborate.

The U.S. State Department, the Chinese embassy in Washington and China’s foreign ministry did not respond to Reuters requests for comment earlier on Saturday.

Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.

The U.S. and Iran held high-level negotiations on Saturday in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, seeking ways to end their six week-old war.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: US-Iran Talks In Pakistan: Strait Of Hormuz Crisis And Ceasefire Tensions Dominate High-Stakes Negotiations

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Tags: air defence systems IranChina Iran weaponsCNN China Iran reportDonald Trump warning ChinaMANPADs IranMiddle East tensionsUS intelligence China IranUS Iran talks Islamabad

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