US Intelligence Indicates China Preparing Weapons Shipment To Iran, CNN Reports

U.S. intelligence suggests that China is preparing to supply new air defence systems to Iran in the coming weeks, according to a CNN report citing sources familiar with recent assessments.

The report added that Beijing may be planning to send the equipment through third countries in an effort to conceal its origin.

Responding to the development, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that China could face serious consequences if it proceeds with such a move.

He did not elaborate.

The U.S. State Department, the Chinese embassy in Washington and China’s foreign ministry did not respond to Reuters requests for comment earlier on Saturday.

Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.

The U.S. and Iran held high-level negotiations on Saturday in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, seeking ways to end their six week-old war.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

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