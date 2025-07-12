LIVE TV
Home > World > Putin Presses Iran to Accept ‘Zero Enrichment’ US-Backed Nuclear Deal: Report

Putin Presses Iran to Accept ‘Zero Enrichment’ US-Backed Nuclear Deal: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly urged Iran and the US to consider a nuclear deal banning uranium enrichment. Despite Russia's public support for Iran’s nuclear rights, Putin's position reflects a tougher stance amid recent conflicts and US-Israel pressure. Iran denies the claim and insists on retaining enrichment rights.

Putin has backed a "zero enrichment" nuclear deal for Iran, urging negotiations with the US
Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed a "zero enrichment" nuclear deal for Iran, urging negotiations with the US, though Iran has reportedly resisted. (ANI Photo)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 20:28:53 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to have backed a tougher stance on Iran’s nuclear program, urging both US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials to consider a deal that would prevent Tehran from enriching uranium altogether, Axios reported Saturday, citing sources familiar with the talks.

Putin’s Shift on Iran’s Uranium Enrichment

The latest development marks a notable shift from Moscow’s previously known stance, which has traditionally backed Tehran’s right to enrich uranium. A European official told Axios that Putin would support zero enrichment and that the Russian leader has encouraged Iranians to work towards the stated goal in order to ensure that negotiations with the Americans were more favourable. The Iranians, the official further said, have indicated that they won’t consider it.

‘Russia Shared Stance With Israel’

According to the report, Moscow has shared its stance with Israeli officials as well. A senior Israeli official told the US-based website, “We know that this is what Putin told the Iranians.” 

The Russian leader also reportedly discussed the position during calls with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron last week.

Iran, the unnamed officials further told the publication, was disappointed by the limited Russian support during the Islamic country’s recent 12-day war with Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency has denied that Putin sent any messages about “zero enrichment,” quoting an “informed source” rejecting the Axios report.

US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations: What’s at Stake?

The US has, on several ocassions, asserted that “zero enrichment” would be a key demand in any upcoming nuclear deal talks. Iran, however, has insisted that Tehran must retain enrichment capabilities. Reports suggest the damage caused by Israeli and US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites has not fully halted enrichment activities.

Russia has indicated it would remove Iran’s highly enriched uranium if a deal is reached but supply lower enriched uranium for peaceful uses, reports say.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff has been in talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi regarding resumption of nuclear negotiations, likely to place in Oslo, although there is no official confirmation yet on the venue for US-Iran nuclear talks.

ALSO READ: Russia Warns US, South Korea and Japan Against Security Alliance Targetting North Korea

