US-Iran War Peace Talks: No Breakthrough In Negotiations, Islamabad Talks Extended For Another Day After 15 Hours Of Discussions

US Iran War Peace Talks: After 15 hours of talks, Iran-US negotiations have been prolonged for a further day, according to Iranian state media Press TV. Despite ongoing disagreements, technical teams are exchanging draft documents. Tehran said in a statement posted on X by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran that the discussion would go on despite some outstanding issues.

US Iran War Peace Talks Update

US Iran War Peace Talks: “After 14 hours, Pakistan-mediated negotiations between Iran and the United States came to an end. Expert writings are currently being exchanged by technical teams on both sides. Despite some lingering disagreements, negotiations will continue, according to the statement. The post also stated, “At Pakistan’s proposal and with the agreement of the negotiating teams of #Iran and the U.S., talks mediated by Pakistan will continue for another round after a pause on Sunday.” At 13:00 local time on Saturday, Iranian officials started negotiations at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad. They initially spoke with Pakistani authorities before meeting with the US delegation.

US Iran War Peace Talks: 15 Hours Of Discussion

US Iran War Peace Talks: The intense and intricate nature of the ongoing diplomatic engagement was demonstrated by the lengthy debate, which lasted for more than 15 hours and ended on Sunday at around 3:40 am local time. In the meantime, following several hours of deliberations involving numerous stakeholders, the first session of face-to-face talks between the United States and Iran came to an end in Islamabad late on Saturday night, marking a significant development in continuing diplomatic discussions. According to Iranian state media Press TV, both teams exchanged written materials to record and validate areas of understanding established over the day. The conversation is perceived as an attempt to formalise the advancements made during the in-person interaction.

US Iran War Peace Talks: C rucial Diplomatic Attempt

US Iran War Peace Talks: The development follows the conclusion of an earlier round of talks, opening the door for further talks between the delegations. The negotiations are viewed as a crucial diplomatic attempt to ease tensions and investigate potential avenues for a formal settlement between Iran and the United States. The most recent session of talks went into late-night discussions, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, demonstrating the delicate and urgent nature of the conversation process. According to the report, the high-level nature of the engagement was reflected in the presence of important representatives from both sides in Islamabad for the talks.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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