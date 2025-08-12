U.S. Labels Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as Global Terror Threats

The U.S. State Department on Monday officially listed the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its elite unit, the Majeed Brigade, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). The designation was made under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224.

The move also adds the Majeed Brigade as an alias under the BLA’s existing Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) status, which the group has held since 2019.

According to the State Department, this action reflects the Trump administration’s ongoing commitment to fighting terrorism. “Terrorist designations are an important part of our struggle against this plague and an effective tool for cutting off support for terrorist acts,” it said.

What is the BLA?

The Balochistan Liberation Army, also known as the BLA, is a separatist militant group that has fought against Pakistan’s security forces in Balochistan province for decades. The group claims it wants Balochistan’s independence from Pakistan, accusing the Pakistani establishment of exploitation and systemic marginalization.

The BLA was first designated an SDGT in 2019 after carrying out several terror attacks. It has since claimed responsibility for more violence, including attacks conducted by the Majeed Brigade.

In 2024, the BLA said its operatives carried out suicide bombings at Karachi airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. Later, in March 2025, the group said it hijacked the Jaffar Express train traveling between Quetta and Peshawar. Reports said that 31 civilians and security personnel were killed in the incident, and over 300 passengers were taken hostage.

What is the Majeed Brigade?

The Majeed Brigade is the BLA’s suicide attack unit. According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, it has been behind major incidents, including the 2018 attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi and the Gwadar hotel attack.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “Today’s action demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to countering terrorism.”

