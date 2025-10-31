“American Dream Stolen”: Trump’s H-1B Visa Misuse Video Has Major India Mention

Project Firewall, a new initiative of the US Department of Labor (DOL), launched to aim at tightening oversight of the H-1B visa program. Declared on Sept. 19, 2025, the project empowers the Labor Secretary to personally authorize investigations into suspected misuse of H-1B visas. The Department of Labor further said the initiative pursues to protect “the rights, wages, and job opportunities of highly skilled American workers” by imposing compliance amongst employers.

Under this Project Firewall, corporations can now face hands-on audits without prior complaints. Investigations will drive its focus on wage levels, job descriptions, and recruitment practices. The DOL will also associate with the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and US Citizenship and Immigration Services to reinforce its application at the ground level.

Employers found in desecration could appear as back-pay orders, civil fines, or bans on temporary basis from filing new H-1B petitions, as per the official statements from the Department of Labor and other experts from the legal domain.

Project Firewall: New Enforcement Model Targets Visa Misuse

The initiative symbolises a change from the traditional complaint that are system driven to a framework which is preventive. Legal analysts say it reflects the “America First” agenda of the Trump administration.

A companion rule now enforces a $100,000 fee on fresh H-1B petitions filed from abroad, effective September 2025. The shared policies are expected to surge costs and responsibilities of compliance for technology and engineering companies that depend majorly on foreign professionals.

Project Firewall: Global Impact and Outlook

Around 70% of all H-1B visas are granted to Indian nationals, signifying major implications for India’s IT and outsourcing sectors. Subject experts believe firms must strengthen internal audits and preserve accurate documentation in order to avoid any form of penalties.

Viewers note that the success of Project Firewall will actually depends on how effectively agencies are associated and enforced these new standards.

Young Americans have had the American Dream stolen from them, as jobs have been replaced by foreign workers due to rampant abuse of the H-1B visa. Under @POTUS and @SecretaryLCD’s leadership, we’re holding companies accountable for their abuse—and recapturing the American Dream… pic.twitter.com/x3lqJS9CyG — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) October 30, 2025

