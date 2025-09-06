US Navy Seal Killed North Korean Civilians In 2019 – Did Donald Trump Approve It? Shocking Details Inside!

The New York Times has reported that US Navy SEALs killed several North Korean civilians during a secret mission in 2019 that went wrong. The operation, said to have been approved by then-President Donald Trump, aimed to plant a listening device inside North Korea.

As per the report, the soldiers of SEAL Team 6 had been asked to land in North Korea during night. It is the same team that reportedly killed Osama Bin Laden in 2011 in Pakistan. In North Korea, the team was scheduled to put surveillance instrument by which Washington could monitor the leadership of the country as Pyongyang was involved in tense situation with Washington during that time.

Failed Navy SEAL Mission in North Korea

However, the mission did not go as planned. Operating under blackout conditions and without communication, the SEALs were unexpectedly spotted by local civilians. Several North Koreans, believed to have been gathering shellfish, came across the US team as they approached the coast.

The encounter quickly turned deadly. The Times reported that the SEALs opened fire, killing everyone aboard a small fishing vessel. The exact number of casualties remains unclear. To cover up the incident, the soldiers allegedly dragged the bodies into the water. One source told the Times that some SEALs stabbed the victims’ lungs to ensure the corpses would sink and not float ashore.

The details come from many interviews with former Trump officials, past and present military members, and government workers who knew about the mission. They all asked to remain anonymous because the mission was secret. Some said they came forward because they believed US special operations failures are often hidden from the public.

Does Donald Trump Know About the Failed Mission?

President Trump, when asked about the report, denied knowing anything about the operation. “I could look, but I know nothing about it. I’m hearing it now for the first time,” he told reporters.

There is no confirmation if authorities realised who was behind the murders. In 2019, North Korea did not reveal any information about the incident, and it is yet to respond to the new report.

The report underscores the importance of communication with the higher command and zero responsibility if the mission fails.

