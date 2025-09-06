LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Navy Seal Killed North Korean Civilians In 2019 – Did Donald Trump Approve It? Shocking Details Inside!

US Navy Seal Killed North Korean Civilians In 2019 – Did Donald Trump Approve It? Shocking Details Inside!

The New York Times reports a 2019 secret SEAL Team 6 mission in North Korea, approved by Trump, ended in civilian deaths. Spotted while planting a listening device, SEALs killed locals and hid bodies. Trump denied knowledge. North Korea stayed silent, raising concerns over secrecy and accountability.

North Korea has never said anything about the incident. (Image Credit - ANI)
North Korea has never said anything about the incident. (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 6, 2025 18:17:21 IST

The New York Times has reported that US Navy SEALs killed several North Korean civilians during a secret mission in 2019 that went wrong. The operation, said to have been approved by then-President Donald Trump, aimed to plant a listening device inside North Korea.

As per the report, the soldiers of SEAL Team 6 had been asked to land in North Korea during night. It is the same team that reportedly killed Osama Bin Laden in 2011 in Pakistan. In North Korea, the team was scheduled to put surveillance instrument by which Washington could monitor the leadership of the country as Pyongyang was involved in tense situation with Washington during that time.

Failed Navy SEAL Mission in North Korea

However, the mission did not go as planned. Operating under blackout conditions and without communication, the SEALs were unexpectedly spotted by local civilians. Several North Koreans, believed to have been gathering shellfish, came across the US team as they approached the coast.

The encounter quickly turned deadly. The Times reported that the SEALs opened fire, killing everyone aboard a small fishing vessel. The exact number of casualties remains unclear. To cover up the incident, the soldiers allegedly dragged the bodies into the water. One source told the Times that some SEALs stabbed the victims’ lungs to ensure the corpses would sink and not float ashore.

The details come from many interviews with former Trump officials, past and present military members, and government workers who knew about the mission. They all asked to remain anonymous because the mission was secret. Some said they came forward because they believed US special operations failures are often hidden from the public.

Does Donald Trump Know About the Failed Mission?

President Trump, when asked about the report, denied knowing anything about the operation. “I could look, but I know nothing about it. I’m hearing it now for the first time,” he told reporters.

There is no confirmation if authorities realised who was behind the murders. In 2019, North Korea did not reveal any information about the incident, and it is yet to respond to the new report.

The report underscores the importance of communication with the higher command and zero responsibility if the mission fails.

Also Read: Kim Jong Un Admits North Korean Troops Fought For Russia Against Ukraine: How Will NATO React?

Tags: donald trumpNavy SEALnorth koreaus

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with Indian-origin students in London
Lunar Eclipse 2025: NASA Reveals Why September’s Blood Moon Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen?
Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities

LATEST NEWS

Amul pays tribute to Giorgio Armani with special doodle
Bihar Elections 2025: Viral Teacher, Who Engaged In War Of Words With BJP Workers During Bihar Bandh, Served Notice
We want action against officials: Akhilesh Yadav on 'vote chori' allegations by BJP against SP in Kannauj
Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph
UP govt issues updated guidelines to manage stray dog population and ensure safe feeding practices in urban areas
Kartik Aaryan bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa, shares pictures from Ganesh immersion procession at his home
INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
US Navy Seal Killed North Korean Civilians In 2019 – Did Donald Trump Approve It? Shocking Details Inside!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Navy Seal Killed North Korean Civilians In 2019 – Did Donald Trump Approve It? Shocking Details Inside!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Navy Seal Killed North Korean Civilians In 2019 – Did Donald Trump Approve It? Shocking Details Inside!
US Navy Seal Killed North Korean Civilians In 2019 – Did Donald Trump Approve It? Shocking Details Inside!
US Navy Seal Killed North Korean Civilians In 2019 – Did Donald Trump Approve It? Shocking Details Inside!
US Navy Seal Killed North Korean Civilians In 2019 – Did Donald Trump Approve It? Shocking Details Inside!

QUICK LINKS