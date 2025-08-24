LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > World > North Korea Says Its New Missiles Have ‘Special Technology’ – What Makes Them Different?

North Korea Says Its New Missiles Have ‘Special Technology’ – What Makes Them Different?

North Korea tested two newly developed air defense missiles under Kim Jong-un’s supervision, showcasing what it claims to be “superior combat capability.” The launch coincided with ongoing U.S.-South Korea military drills, escalating regional tensions.

North Korea test-fires new air defense missiles under Kim Jong-un amid U.S.-South Korea drills, heightening regional tensions. Photo/X.
North Korea test-fires new air defense missiles under Kim Jong-un amid U.S.-South Korea drills, heightening regional tensions. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 24, 2025 12:01:55 IST

North Korea has test-fired two types of newly developed air defence missiles under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un, Yonhap news reported, citing state media. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the country’s Missile Administration carried out the test on Saturday, firing the missles at different targets to assess their combat capabilities. Kim was present at the launch, along with senior party and military officials, including Air Force Commander Marshal Kim Kwang-hyok, as per Yohnap news.

North Korea Says The New Missiles Have Superior Combat Capability

The KCNA claimed that the test demonstrated the missiles’ “superior combat capability” in responding to aerial threats such as attack drones and cruise missiles, adding that the systems were based on “unique and special” technology.

Also Read: North Korea Test-Fires Two ‘New’ Air Defence Missiles, Here’s What You Need To Know

“The firing particularly proved that the technological features of two types of projectiles are very suitable for destroying various aerial targets,” Yohnap news reported, citing KCNA.

Kim reportedly issued an “important task” for the defence science sector ahead of a key ruling party session, though details were not disclosed.

Ulchi Freedom Shield Military Exercises Between South Korea and US

According to Yonhap news, the missile test coincided with the ongoing Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises between South Korea and the United States. The drills, which began on August 18, will continue for 11 days.

Pyongyang has repeatedly opposed such joint activities. Last week, Kim accused Seoul and Washington of trying to “ignite a war.” His sister, Kim Yo-jong, also criticised South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, calling him unfit to “change the course of history.”

On the same day as the launch, South Korean President Lee met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo. Lee is also scheduled to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, Yonhap reported.

Meanwhile, fresh tensions have surfaced along the inter-Korean border. The U.S.-led United Nations Command said about 30 North Korean soldiers crossed into the South despite warnings, forcing South Korean troops to fire warning shots. Pyongyang rejected the claim and accused the South of firing more than 10 rounds at its troops engaged in border reinforcement work, according to Yonhap news.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Another Border Clash On Cards? Kim Jong Un Warns South Korea After Warning Shots Aimed at North Korean Soldiers

Tags: kim jong unnorth koreasouth korea

RELATED News

Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
North Korea Says Its New Missiles Have ‘Special Technology’ – What Makes Them Different?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

North Korea Says Its New Missiles Have ‘Special Technology’ – What Makes Them Different?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

North Korea Says Its New Missiles Have ‘Special Technology’ – What Makes Them Different?
North Korea Says Its New Missiles Have ‘Special Technology’ – What Makes Them Different?
North Korea Says Its New Missiles Have ‘Special Technology’ – What Makes Them Different?
North Korea Says Its New Missiles Have ‘Special Technology’ – What Makes Them Different?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?