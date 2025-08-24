North Korea Test-Fires Two ‘New’ Air Defence Missiles, Here’s What You Need To Know

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised the test-firing of two new air defence missiles, state media reported on Sunday, just days after Pyongyang accused South Korea of escalating tensions along the border.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the launch took place on Saturday and demonstrated that the newly developed missile systems had “superior combat capability.” The agency said the weapons were based on “unique and special technology” but did not provide details on their range, design, or the location of the test.

KCNA claimed the missiles were highly effective in destroying “various aerial targets,” suggesting an upgrade in the North’s ability to counter air threats. The announcement came amid renewed friction between the two Koreas following a border incident earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, several North Korean soldiers reportedly crossed the heavily fortified border into the South. South Korea’s military said it responded by firing warning shots, forcing the soldiers to retreat. Pyongyang rejected Seoul’s explanation and instead accused the South of staging a deliberate provocation.

North Korean Army Lieutenant General Ko Jong Chol warned that such actions could trigger a dangerous escalation. “This is a very serious prelude that would inevitably drive the situation in the southern border area, where a huge number of forces are confronting each other, to the uncontrollable phase,” he said in remarks published by KCNA.

The latest missile test highlights the fragile relations between the two nations. South Korea’s new president, Lee Jae Myung, has pledged to build “military trust” with Pyongyang and push for better ties. However, North Korea has dismissed these efforts, saying it has no interest in improving relations at present.

