LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > World > U.S. Official Again Claims Donald Trump Halted India-Pakistan Clashes – How Will New Delhi React?

U.S. Official Again Claims Donald Trump Halted India-Pakistan Clashes – How Will New Delhi React?

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington closely monitors India-Pakistan ties, stressing ceasefires are fragile and hard to maintain. He echoed Trump’s claim of mediating peace, though India denies any U.S. role, insisting no third-party intervention occurred despite U.S. claims of negotiation.

Donald Trump claimed he stopped India and Pakistan from attacking each other by promising trade with them
Donald Trump claimed he stopped India and Pakistan from attacking each other by promising trade with them

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 18, 2025 09:47:11 IST

The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington has its ‘eye’ on activities taking place between India and Pakistan. He suggested that holding on to ceasefires is a difficult task, which compels the U.S. to observe India-Pakistan relations every ‘single day’.

He noted that “both sides” should “stop firing at one another” to attain “a ceasefire”. The official further added that “Russians just haven’t agreed to that. Beyond that, I would say that one of the complications about ceasefires is they have to be maintained, which is very difficult. I mean, every single day we keep an eye on what’s happening between Pakistan and India, what’s happening between Cambodia and Thailand.”

Rubio Says Donald Trump’s Administration Seeks Peace in the World

Focusing on ceasefire, he said it is fragile and “can fall apart very quickly.” Rubio highlighted the Russian invasion of Ukraine to support his claims and said “after a three-and-a-half-year war (in Ukraine) like what we’re facing now, but I don’t think anyone disagrees that the ideal here, what we’re aiming for is not some permanent ceasefire. What we’re aiming for here is a peace deal so there’s not a war now and there’s not a war in the future.”

We Stopped India and Pakistan Clashes, says US official

The U.S. official reiterated the claim made by President Donald Trump that he led the peace negotiations between India and Pakistan. He added that the priority of Trump’s government is to bring peace in the world and halt wars. “We have seen it in Cambodia and Thailand. We’ve seen it in India-Pakistan. We’ve seen it in Rwanda and the DRC. And we’re going to continue to pursue any opportunities we can find to bring about peace in the world,” he was quoted as saying by the local media reports.

Earlier in May, President Donald Trump said that India and Pakistan have given a green signal to a complete ceasefire after Washington discussed “long night” of negotiations between the two south Asian countries. Trump later claimed that the U.S. was successful in stopping the war by convincing the countries that Washington will be involved in major “trade” deals with both, but only when they stopped fighting.

However, India has repeatedly denied such reports and said there was no any intervention made by a third party, an indirect reference to the U.S.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan

Tags: donald trumpindiapakistanus

RELATED News

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters

LATEST NEWS

“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
John Metchie III Traded To Eagles: A Fresh Start For The Canadian Wide Receiver
Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
U.S. Official Again Claims Donald Trump Halted India-Pakistan Clashes – How Will New Delhi React?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

U.S. Official Again Claims Donald Trump Halted India-Pakistan Clashes – How Will New Delhi React?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

U.S. Official Again Claims Donald Trump Halted India-Pakistan Clashes – How Will New Delhi React?
U.S. Official Again Claims Donald Trump Halted India-Pakistan Clashes – How Will New Delhi React?
U.S. Official Again Claims Donald Trump Halted India-Pakistan Clashes – How Will New Delhi React?
U.S. Official Again Claims Donald Trump Halted India-Pakistan Clashes – How Will New Delhi React?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?