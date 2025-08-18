U.S. Official Again Claims Donald Trump Halted India-Pakistan Clashes – How Will New Delhi React?

The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington has its ‘eye’ on activities taking place between India and Pakistan. He suggested that holding on to ceasefires is a difficult task, which compels the U.S. to observe India-Pakistan relations every ‘single day’.

He noted that “both sides” should “stop firing at one another” to attain “a ceasefire”. The official further added that “Russians just haven’t agreed to that. Beyond that, I would say that one of the complications about ceasefires is they have to be maintained, which is very difficult. I mean, every single day we keep an eye on what’s happening between Pakistan and India, what’s happening between Cambodia and Thailand.”

Rubio Says Donald Trump’s Administration Seeks Peace in the World

Focusing on ceasefire, he said it is fragile and “can fall apart very quickly.” Rubio highlighted the Russian invasion of Ukraine to support his claims and said “after a three-and-a-half-year war (in Ukraine) like what we’re facing now, but I don’t think anyone disagrees that the ideal here, what we’re aiming for is not some permanent ceasefire. What we’re aiming for here is a peace deal so there’s not a war now and there’s not a war in the future.”

We Stopped India and Pakistan Clashes, says US official

The U.S. official reiterated the claim made by President Donald Trump that he led the peace negotiations between India and Pakistan. He added that the priority of Trump’s government is to bring peace in the world and halt wars. “We have seen it in Cambodia and Thailand. We’ve seen it in India-Pakistan. We’ve seen it in Rwanda and the DRC. And we’re going to continue to pursue any opportunities we can find to bring about peace in the world,” he was quoted as saying by the local media reports.

Earlier in May, President Donald Trump said that India and Pakistan have given a green signal to a complete ceasefire after Washington discussed “long night” of negotiations between the two south Asian countries. Trump later claimed that the U.S. was successful in stopping the war by convincing the countries that Washington will be involved in major “trade” deals with both, but only when they stopped fighting.

However, India has repeatedly denied such reports and said there was no any intervention made by a third party, an indirect reference to the U.S.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan