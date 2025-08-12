LIVE TV
Home > World > US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped 'Nuclear Conflict' Between India-Pakistan

US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan

Donald Trump claimed credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan and Azerbaijan and Armenia, calling the former a near “nuclear conflict.” India denies US involvement, crediting its own military talks. Pakistan praised Trump’s role and nominated him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump had claimed in July as well that he stopped war between India and Pakistan
Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 12, 2025 00:09:31 IST

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for brokering peace deals between nations, specifically highlighting his role in resolving conflicts between India and Pakistan, as well as Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Trump asserted that his administration played a significant role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which was on the brink of a nuclear conflict.

Donald Trump Has Repeatedly Said He Stopped Nuclear War Between India and Pakistan

“Today’s signing follows our success with India and Pakistan. They were going at it. They were going at it big. And they were great leaders that came together just prior to what would have been a tremendous conflict, as you know, a nuclear conflict probably,” Trump said.

However, Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, have consistently denied any US involvement in the peace process, attributing the ceasefire to direct military-to-military communication.

Trump also claimed credit for brokering a peace accord between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which had been embroiled in a 37-year conflict. The peace accord was signed at the White House, with Trump emphasizing his role in promoting peace worldwide.

“The tariffs have helped, gives us not only the money, but also great power over enemies. We solved five wars- Pakistan and India. Azerbaijan and Armenia- it was raging for 37 years, and the two leaders got up and they said, we never thought this would be solved. Russia tried to solve it. They all tried to solve it. It was a very tough situation, but we got it done,” he said.

Donald Trump Says He Used Trade For Peace Between India-Pakistan

Earlier on July 19, Trump again claimed to stop the India-Pakistan conflict.

“We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious, India and Pakistan, that was going on. Planes were being shot out of there. I think five jets were shot down, actually. These are two serious nuclear countries, and they were hitting each other. You know, it seems like a new form of warfare. You saw it recently when you looked at what we did in Iran, where we knocked out their nuclear capability, totally knocked out that,” he said.

“But India and Pakistan were going at it, and they were back and forth, and it was getting bigger and bigger, and we got it solved through trade. We said, you guys want to make a trade deal. We’re not making a trade deal if you’re going to be throwing around weapons, and maybe nuclear weapons, both very powerful nuclear states,” Trump added.

Pakistan has praised Trump’s efforts and formally recommended him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in defusing tensions between Pakistan and India.

Indian officials have maintained that the ceasefire was achieved without third-party involvement, with Prime Minister Modi stating that no world leader forced India to stop hostilities during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

(Inputs From ANI)

