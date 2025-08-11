LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Take Half The World Down’ : Pakistan’s Top Army Commander Asim Munir Threatens India

‘Take Half The World Down’ : Pakistan’s Top Army Commander Asim Munir Threatens India

Pakistani military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, during a US visit, warned that if Pakistan faced an existential threat from India, it would “take half the world down.” He also threatened to destroy Indian dams, raised Indus Waters Treaty concerns, and met US military leaders, including General Dan Caine.

Pakistani army chief Asim Munir is in the U.S.
Pakistani army chief Asim Munir is in the U.S.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 11, 2025 02:30:14 IST

Pakistan’s military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, made a strong warning during his recent visit to the United States, saying that if his country ever faces an existential threat from India, it would “take half the world down” with it.

“We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us,” Munir was quoted as saying by ThePrint during an event in Tampa, Florida.

Pakistani Army Official Asim Munir is in the U.S.

Munir made the remark at a black-tie dinner he hosted for businessman Adnan Asad, Pakistan’s honorary consul in Tampa. At the event, he also raised concerns about the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that India’s decision to suspend it could put 250 million people at risk of starvation. He said, “We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does, we will destroy it with 10 missiles.” He added, “The Indus River is not the Indians’ family property.”

According to reports, guests at the dinner were not allowed to carry mobile phones or other digital devices, and no official transcript of the speech was released. The remarks were reported based on the recollections of several people who attended.

Munir also referred to tensions between India and the US over the Trump administration’s tariffs, joking that Pakistan should start offering lessons on balancing rival powers. “The real reason for our success is that we are not misers. If someone does good work, we praise and appreciate them. That is why we nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Prize,” he said.

Asim Munir Met with Several Political and Military Leaders of U.S

The Pakistani military chief was in Tampa to attend the retirement ceremony of outgoing US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla and the change of command ceremony welcoming Admiral Brad Cooper.

This marked Munir’s second visit to Washington since the clashes with India during Operation Sindoor.

An official Pakistani army statement said Munir held high-level meetings with senior US political and military leaders, as well as members of the Pakistani community in the US. He also met Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, and discussed matters of mutual interest. Munir invited Caine to visit Pakistan, the statement added.

