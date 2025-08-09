LIVE TV
Home > World > US President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin Could Meet for Peace Talks on Ukraine

Donald Trump announced he will meet “very shortly” with Vladimir Putin to discuss a potential Ukraine peace deal that could recognize some Russian gains. The plan is still under negotiation, with allies divided and doubts over Moscow’s commitment. Trump struck an optimistic tone despite past frustrations

US President Donald Trump expressed hope of peace between Russia and Ukraine
Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 9, 2025 03:22:00 IST

President Donald Trump said Friday he will meet “very shortly” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering a glimpse of possible terms for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the meeting had been delayed due to necessary security arrangements but stressed that Putin was eager to meet “as soon as possible.” He added that details on the administration’s peace efforts and the “popular” location for the talks would be shared later.

The US-Backed Deal Could Involve Formalization of Russian Gains  

According to U.S. and European officials, Washington and Moscow have been discussing a potential agreement that would formalize some of Russia’s territorial gains. The deal remains under negotiation and could still collapse. U.S. diplomats have been trying to rally allied support for the plan as part of broader efforts to secure a Trump–Putin summit. However, some American officials have voiced doubts about Russia’s willingness to uphold any deal.

“A lot of people are dying, and I think we’re getting very close,” Trump said. “We’re going to have a meeting with Russia — start off with Russia — and we’ll announce the location.”

Despite previously expressing frustration with Putin for prolonging the conflict, Trump struck a more hopeful tone Friday. “The European leaders want to see peace,” he said. “President Putin, I believe, wants to see peace, and Zelensky wants to see peace.” He added, “My instinct really tells me that we have a shot at it.”

Donald Trump Had Threatened More Sanctions on Russia

Earlier in the week, Trump warned he would impose new sanctions on Russia if the war was not ended by Friday. But on Thursday, he softened his stance, saying, “It’s going to be up to [Putin]” whether the deadline would be met.

When pressed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on whether Putin would need to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before any face-to-face talks with Trump, the president replied, “No, he doesn’t.”

The meeting, if finalized, could mark a significant diplomatic push to end the war, though the potential terms — particularly any recognition of Russian territorial control — are likely to draw sharp debate among U.S. allies.

