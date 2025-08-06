LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Deadline Diplomacy: US Pushes Russia for Peace Deal or Economic Punishment

Deadline Diplomacy: US Pushes Russia for Peace Deal or Economic Punishment

US envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow ahead of a White House deadline for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, with Trump warning of sanctions if no deal is reached. Ukraine’s Zelenskyy confirmed a productive call with Trump focused on ending the war and achieving lasting peace

US has stated it will impose sanctions on Russia if it refuses to halt war in Ukraine
US has stated it will impose sanctions on Russia if it refuses to halt war in Ukraine

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 6, 2025 16:48:28 IST

The US special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow, days before the White House’s deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or face economic penalties, Al Jazeera reported.

US President Donald Trump has warned that he would impose sanctions on Russia if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire in its conflict with Ukraine before Friday.

The White House has not outlined specific actions it plans to take, but Trump has previously threatened to impose “secondary tariffs” against Russia’s trade partners, such as India and China.

US Threatens More Sanctions as Envoy Lands in Russia for Last-Ditch Talks

After arriving in Moscow on Wednesday, Witkoff was met by presidential special representative Kirill Dmitriev, Al Jazeera reported citing Russian state news agency TASS.

Dmitriev had played a key role in direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul in recent months, as well as discussions between Russian and US officials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday welcomed Witkoff’s visit. “We consider (talks with Witkoff) important, substantive and very useful,” he said, as per Al Jazeera.

The Kremlin has not said whether Witkoff will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a “productive conversation” with US President Donald Trump, with the main focus on ending the war with Russia and coordinating positions between Kyiv and Washington.

US and Ukraine Align on Urgency for ‘Just and Lasting Peace’

Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed achieving a “just and lasting peace” and expressed appreciation for Trump’s efforts to help end the conflict.

“It is truly a must to stop the killing as soon as possible, and we fully support this. Many months could have already passed without war, had Russia not been prolonging it,” Zelenskyy said in a statement shared on X.

Earlier, Trump said that nuclear submarines have been deployed in Russia.

“They are in the region, yeah — where they have to be,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

When asked if there was anything Russia could do to avoid sanctions at this point, Trump said, “Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed.”

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘I Have Never Said A Percentage’: Trump Contradicts His Statements On Tariffs For Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Meeting

Tags: peacerussiaus

RELATED News

This New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading In US: Check Symptoms And Preventive Measures
Thai Soldiers Injured By Landmine On Cambodian Border Amid Fragile Truce: Here’s What We Know So Far
Donald Trump Planning To Reclassify Marijuana As Less Dangerous Drug? All You Need To Know
What Is Israel Defense Forces’ Surprise Exercise ‘Dawn’? Here’s What We Know
How Much Did Pakistan Lose After Closing Its Airspace To India For Two Months?

LATEST NEWS

Tejashwi Yadav Claims Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha Holds Two Voter ID Cards
Netflix’s One Piece Live Action: Season 2 Teaser Drops, Season 3 Sets Sail, Check Out The First Look!
PM Modi Flags Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express To Begin Operations Today
Mahavatar Narasimha Makes History! First Animated Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore In Hindi
Unplug, Relax, Reset: A Weekend Self-Care Guide You’ll Love
‘Oo Kaila! Kitne Aadmi The?’ 50 Years Of Sholay, 4K Restored Version To Be Screened At Toronto
Prem Returns! Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh Star In Sooraj Barjatya’s 2026 Rom-Com
Mallikarjun Kharge To Host INDIA Bloc Dinner Ahead Of March To Election Commission Over Bihar Voter List Row
SWA Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners! Amar Singh Chamkila Shines, Kunal Khemu’s First Triumph
Seven, Including Children, Hurt In Fire At Varanasi’s Atma Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple
Deadline Diplomacy: US Pushes Russia for Peace Deal or Economic Punishment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deadline Diplomacy: US Pushes Russia for Peace Deal or Economic Punishment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deadline Diplomacy: US Pushes Russia for Peace Deal or Economic Punishment
Deadline Diplomacy: US Pushes Russia for Peace Deal or Economic Punishment
Deadline Diplomacy: US Pushes Russia for Peace Deal or Economic Punishment
Deadline Diplomacy: US Pushes Russia for Peace Deal or Economic Punishment

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?