Home > World > 'I Have Never Said A Percentage': Trump Contradicts His Statements On Tariffs For Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Meeting

'I Have Never Said A Percentage': Trump Contradicts His Statements On Tariffs For Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Meeting

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he has never said a percentage, adding that we'll be doing quite a bit of that. Trump’s remarks came during a press conference at the White House, which was originally called to discuss the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Trump Contradicts His Statements On Tariffs For Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Meeting (Credit - ANI)
Trump Contradicts His Statements On Tariffs For Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Meeting (Credit - ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 6, 2025 06:37:00 IST

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he has never said a percentage, adding that we’ll be doing quite a bit of that.

Trump’s remarks came during a press conference at the White House, which was originally called to discuss the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

I never said a percentage, but we’ll be doing quite a bit of that: Trump

Responding to a question about imposing a 100% tariff on countries buying Russian oil and gas, Trump said, “I never said a percentage, but we’ll be doing quite a bit of that.”

“We’ll see what happens over the next fairly short period. We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We’re going to see what happens, “He added.

Meanwhile, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has taken a dig at US President Donald Trump for his announcements about substantially raising tariffs on oil imports from Russia, saying he had given “China a pass” and cautioned him against burning “a relationship with a strong ally like India”.

In a post on X, Nikki Haley stated, “India should not be buying oil from Russia. But China, an adversary and the number one buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, got a 90-day tariff pause. Don’t give China a pass and burn a relationship with a strong ally like India.”

Haley was the last of Trump’s major rivals to drop out of the Republican primary contest in the Presidential candidate race last year.

Donald Trump Threatens to Raise India’s Tariffs ‘Substantially In Next 24 Hours’

Trump on Tuesday said he would increase the tariff charged on imports from India from the current rate of 25% “very substantially” over the next 24 hours due to New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

However, India hit out at United States President Donald Trump after he threatened to raise tariffs on Indian products for importing oil from Russia, calling it unjustified and unreasonable. The MEA said, “India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”

(With ANI Inputs)

‘I Have Never Said A Percentage’: Trump Contradicts His Statements On Tariffs For Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Meeting

‘I Have Never Said A Percentage’: Trump Contradicts His Statements On Tariffs For Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Meeting
‘I Have Never Said A Percentage’: Trump Contradicts His Statements On Tariffs For Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Meeting
‘I Have Never Said A Percentage’: Trump Contradicts His Statements On Tariffs For Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Meeting
‘I Have Never Said A Percentage’: Trump Contradicts His Statements On Tariffs For Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Meeting

