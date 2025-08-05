LIVE TV
Home > Business > Donald Trump Threatens to Raise India's Tariffs 'Substantially In Next 24 Hours'

Donald Trump Threatens to Raise India’s Tariffs ‘Substantially In Next 24 Hours’

President Donald Trump told CNBC he plans to raise tariffs on Indian imports within 24 hours, criticising India's Russian oil ties. India hit back strongly, calling the threats "unjustified". Tensions escalate ahead of Trump's planned trade actions.

Donald Trump is reviving the Presidential Fitness Test, returning to a focus on athleticism for schoolchildren and reigniting debate over past health policies. (Photo: ANI via Reuters)
Trump is threatening steep new tariffs on Indian goods, escalating tensions over Russian oil imports as New Delhi pushes back against the US pressure and defends its autonomy. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 5, 2025 19:08:00 IST

US President Donald Trump ramped up his trade tirade amid seemingly growing tensions with India, as he told the CNBC Network’s Squawk Box on Tuesday that he is considering raising tariffs on India “substantially in the next 24 hours.”

“I think I am going to raise India’s tariffs substantially in the next 24 hours,” Trump reportedly said.

The remarks come amid growing frustration in Washington over what they say are New Delhi’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil, which now accounts for about one-third of the country’s crude imports.

India Hits Back: ‘Enough is Enough’

In a pointed response on Monday night, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) hinted that India would not tolerate being dictated on matters of national interest.

“India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict,” the MEA said, while also pointing out how the US and the EU continue to engage in trade practises with Russia while pressuring India to cut ties.

New Delhi emphasised that India’s decision to purchase affordable oil was driven by the need to keep inflation in check and secure energy for the country’s 1.4 billion citizens.  

Trump’s Claims and Escalating Rhetoric

Trump, while speaking on his Truth Social platform at the beginning of the week, had claimed that India was “selling Russian oil on the open market for big profits” and accused the country of “not caring how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian war machine.”

He also floated the idea of India buying oil from Pakistan — a suggestion that raised eyebrows and drew ire from across the circles.

Meanwhile, Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller also added to the US President’s rhetoric, reportedly saying, “It is not acceptable for India to fund Russia’s war through oil purchases.”

India’s Strategic Autonomy

In a clear indication suggesting that India won’t be strong-armed, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, without naming Trump directly, recently stated, “Our bilateral relationships with various countries stand on their own merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also underlined India’s position, while stressing that the world must work toward a “fair global order, not one dominated by a few.”

More Tariffs Coming?

The latest tariff threat adds to Trump’s aggressive US trade strategy. He also told CNBC that he plans to impose new levies on pharmaceuticals — potentially reaching 250% –and is preparing similar action on semiconductors “within the next week or so.”

RELATED News

Follow Us

Follow Us

