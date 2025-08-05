NSA Ajit Doval May Visit Russia Amid Trump’s Tariff Threat; Know What’s On Agenda

In a big diplomatic update, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will reportedly visit Russia’s Moscow today. The aim would be to deepen defence and energy ties with Russia, according to a report by The Times of India. The visit has gained significance after fresh trade threats from US President Donald Trump.

Trump accused New Delhi of profiting from cheap Russian oil on Monday while ignoring the Ukraine war. He said that India was buying “massive amounts” of crude from Russia and selling it at a profit. In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the accusations “unjustified and unreasonable.” MEA also said that New Delhi would continue to protect its national and economic interests.

The MEA also pointed out that the US and European nations continue to import key resources from Russia. It added that India began purchasing more Russian crude only after supplies were diverted to Europe when the war began, and that the US initially encouraged these imports.

What’s on agenda?

Doval is expected to hold talks with Russian officials on expanding defence cooperation. It could possibly include more S-400 missile systems and joint maintenance projects in India, according to a report by The Economic Times. His visit is expected to be followed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later this month, with a focus on boosting exports, Arctic cooperation, and civil nuclear ties.

Officials have defended India’s oil trade with Russia, saying it keeps domestic fuel prices stable and supports global supply chains. India’s crude imports from Russia dropped by nearly 10% in May due to market changes, not politics.

