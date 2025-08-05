Home > India > NSA Ajit Doval May Visit Russia Amid Trump’s Tariff Threat; Know What’s On Agenda

NSA Ajit Doval May Visit Russia Amid Trump’s Tariff Threat; Know What’s On Agenda

The visit has gained significance after fresh trade threats from US President Donald Trump. Trump accused New Delhi of profiting from cheap Russian oil while ignoring the Ukraine war.

Ajit Doval to visit Moscow (Image source: ANI)
Ajit Doval to visit Moscow (Image source: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 5, 2025 13:31:19 IST

In a big diplomatic update, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will reportedly visit Russia’s Moscow today. The aim would be to deepen defence and energy ties with Russia, according to a report by The Times of India. The visit has gained significance after fresh trade threats from US President Donald Trump.

Trump accused New Delhi of profiting from cheap Russian oil on Monday while ignoring the Ukraine war. He said that India was buying “massive amounts” of crude from Russia and selling it at a profit. In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the accusations “unjustified and unreasonable.” MEA also said that New Delhi would continue to protect its national and economic interests.

The MEA also pointed out that the US and European nations continue to import key resources from Russia. It added that India began purchasing more Russian crude only after supplies were diverted to Europe when the war began, and that the US initially encouraged these imports.

What’s on agenda?

Doval is expected to hold talks with Russian officials on expanding defence cooperation. It could possibly include more S-400 missile systems and joint maintenance projects in India, according to a report by The Economic Times. His visit is expected to be followed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later this month, with a focus on boosting exports, Arctic cooperation, and civil nuclear ties.

Officials have defended India’s oil trade with Russia, saying it keeps domestic fuel prices stable and supports global supply chains. India’s crude imports from Russia dropped by nearly 10% in May due to market changes, not politics.

ALSO READ: Vladimir Putin’s Russia Exits Nuclear Treaty With US After Donald Trump’s Submarine Move

Tags: Ajit DovalMoscowrussia

RELATED News

CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert Amid Heavy Rains
GK Question: Who Is The Longest Serving Union Home Minister Of India?
AP Launches India’s Largest Green Skilling Drive, Eyes Global Clean Energy Talent Leadership
‘This Day That Year’: Indian Army Exposes How US Supplied $2 Billion In Arms To Pakistan Before 1971 War
Breaking: Former Jammu And Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Passes Away

LATEST NEWS

KL Rahul’s Decision Of Sacrifice: Putting England Cricket Tour Ahead Of Newborn Daughter
Robert Downey Jr. Returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom in Shocking Multiverse Twist
Coup Charges, Election Plot, House Arrest: Why Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro Is Making Global Headlines Again
DU UG Admissions 2025: Round 3 Upgraded Seat Allotment to Be Released Today
PM Modi Meets Philippines President Marcos Jr, Discusses Strengthening Ties Between Nations
Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2024-26: Upcoming Matches From Asia Cup To T20 World Cup 2026
RBI’s Rate Reveal: Sanjay Malhotra To Unveil August Policy On This Day– Will Markets Cheer Or Brace?
Kannada Film Industry In Shock As Actor Santhosh Balaraj Passes Away At Just 34, Fans Express Heartfelt Condolences
India’s Oval Masterclass Shakes Up WTC Standings — Who’s On Top Now?
Breaking: Former Jammu And Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Passes Away
NSA Ajit Doval May Visit Russia Amid Trump’s Tariff Threat; Know What’s On Agenda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NSA Ajit Doval May Visit Russia Amid Trump’s Tariff Threat; Know What’s On Agenda

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NSA Ajit Doval May Visit Russia Amid Trump’s Tariff Threat; Know What’s On Agenda
NSA Ajit Doval May Visit Russia Amid Trump’s Tariff Threat; Know What’s On Agenda
NSA Ajit Doval May Visit Russia Amid Trump’s Tariff Threat; Know What’s On Agenda
NSA Ajit Doval May Visit Russia Amid Trump’s Tariff Threat; Know What’s On Agenda

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?