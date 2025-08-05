Home > World > Vladimir Putin’s Russia Exits Nuclear Treaty With US After Donald Trump’s Submarine Move

Dmitry Medvedev on Monday blamed NATO for ending the moratorium on the arms treaty. He stated the Kremlin would take further steps in response.

Russia Exits Nuclear Treaty With US (Image source: Reuters)
Russia Exits Nuclear Treaty With US (Image source: Reuters)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 5, 2025 11:03:00 IST

Vladimir Putin’s Russia recently claimed that it will no longer follow the nuclear arms treaty. Moscow also stated that it will begin the deployment of short and intermediate-range nuclear missiles. 

Tensions have been rising between Moscow and Washington recently. This comes after US President Donald Trumpmade the decision to reposition two nuclear submarines.

Dmitry Medvedev on Monday blamed NATO for ending the moratorium on the arms treaty. He stated the Kremlin would take further steps in response. Russia’s Foreign Ministry also stated that Moscow no longer sees itself as bound by its earlier promises under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

Medvedev said on social media platform X, “The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement on the withdrawal of the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles is the result of NATO countries’ anti-Russian policy.”

He added, “This is a new reality all our opponents will have to reckon with. Expect further steps.”

The US had earlier deployed intermediate-range missiles in Europe and Asia, which Russia sees as a threat. Meanwhile, Trump said he moved the submarines “just in case” Medvedev’s comments were more than words. He warned that such “foolish and inflammatory statements” could lead to consequences.

The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 by US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. It aimed to eliminate ground-launched nuclear missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers. Over 2,600 missiles were destroyed under the deal.

However, in 2019, the Trump administration pulled the US out of the treaty, accusing Russia of violating the agreement. Moscow responded by saying it would not deploy similar missiles unless the US did so first.

ALSO READ: Russia Issues Big Statement Amid Trump’s Tariff Threats On Oil: ‘Supported By BRICS Partners’

