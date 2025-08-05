Home > World > Russia Issues Big Statement Amid Trump’s Tariff Threats On Oil: ‘Supported By BRICS Partners’

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said the US was putting 'politically motivated economic pressure' on nations choosing an independent path.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia has issued a big statement and accused the US of following a 'neocolonial' policy. (Image source: @mfa_russia)
Vladimir Putin’s Russia has issued a big statement and accused the US of following a 'neocolonial' policy. (Image source: @mfa_russia)

Published: August 5, 2025 08:45:58 IST

Vladimir Putin’s Russia has issued a big statement and accused the Donald Trump administration of following a “neocolonial” policy to maintain US dominance over countries in the Global South. Russia stated that no amount of tariffs or sanctions could stop the “natural course of history.”

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said the US was putting “politically motivated economic pressure” on nations choosing an independent path. Zakharova also said that Russia’s readiness to work with them for a “truly multilateral” and equal world order.

Recently, Trump announced sweeping new tariffs on dozens of countries, including Russia’s partners. Zakharova called these measures a “direct attack” on national sovereignty and an attempt to interfere in other nations’ internal affairs.

Zakharova said that Russia enjoys strong support from BRICS countries and other allies in the Global South, and that such “unlawful unilateral sanctions” would not succeed. She also warned that US policies could slow global economic growth, damage supply chains, and fragment the world economy.

Trump also said the US will “substantially raise” tariffs on India for buying large amounts of Russian oil, claiming India sells much of it in the open market “for big profits.”

India hit back, reminding Washington that the US had “actively encouraged” such imports after the Ukraine conflict began. The Indian foreign ministry said its purchases are a necessity driven by global market conditions, and pointed out that nations criticising it are themselves trading with Russia without vital compulsion.

ALSO READ: Why Is The United States Silent On Europe’s Trade With Russia?

